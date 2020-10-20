Michelle Keegan has returned to Corrie for the first time in six years.

The former soap star, who appeared as Tina McIntyre in the ITV show, left the Coronation Street cobbles back in 2014 after her character was dramatically killed off.

However, Michelle has since made her way back onto the Manchester set to join the cast as they film Christmas episodes.

Michelle Keegan has returned to Corrie (Credit: Instagram Story/michkeegan)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Documenting the moment, Michelle gave followers a brief tour as she filmed the iconic street.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Look where I am… Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles.”

The Corrie cast are currently busy filming the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes.

Last week, Jack P Shepherd treated fans to a sneak preview of the set decked out in festive lighting.

The former soap star left Corrie in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Michelle Keegan leave Corrie?

Michelle appeared in the ITV soap between 2008 and 2014.

Her barmaid character was murdered by Rob Donovan after discovering he was handling stolen goods and threatening to go to the police.

Surviving a fall over scaffolding during a scuffle, Tina met her maker after warning Rob he’d go down for attempted murder.

She was later hit with an iron bar and died in hospital.

Michelle appeared as Tina McIntyre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Would Michelle ever return to Corrie?

Despite being killed off, Michelle has always been open to returning to the soap.

She previously told the Press Association: “I always say that I’d love to go back to Corrie – I was always a massive fan of Coronation Street growing up and I’ll never say never.

“You never know what happens in the future.”

Since then, Michelle has went on to star in BBC’s Our Girl and Sky comedy-drama Brassic.

What’s in store for Corrie this Christmas?

Corrie bosses drew up plans to film self-contained episodes in a bubble to ensure the nation would still have the much-loved soap at Christmas.

Corrie boss Iain Macloud said: “The bubble is still there as a contingency. I don’t want to jinx things but at the moment we are on course to hit the 60th and Christmas – it will therefore be narrative.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Assuming everything remains as it is, big story peaks and arcs rather than a standalone.

“We are very agile as a genre, we can change tack extremely quickly so if it got to the point where we can’t film Christmas, we would change course and shoot a standalone episode. But at the moment, fingers crossed, we shouldn’t need to.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.