Michelle Keegan showcased her sensational curves as she modelled her new fashion range for Very.co.uk.

The former Our Girl star looks stunning in the pictures, but she did see the irony of launching her autumn/winter collection in the middle of a September heatwave.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes pictures.

She also revealed what inspired her to create the range.

Michelle Keegan looks sensational in a simple bodysuit, tights and black jacket (Credit: Very.co.uk)

What’s in the new Michelle Keegan range?

The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a black bodysuit, £16, black tights and a black leather jacket, £120.

She captioned the shot: “What a day to launch my new A/W collection when it’s been 26 degrees outside

“Did anyone else start ordering coats and jumpers last week before this heatwave again?!”

In another, Michelle is seen wearing a chunky cream jumper, £32.

Michelle wears chunky jumper. £32 (Credit: Very.co.uk)

She revealed: “Simplicity is key.”

Indeed, the collection features mix-and-match staples in shades of black, white and nudes.

Other highlights include a black tunic dress, £45, a black and nude knitted trousers, £28, and jumper, £25, and a gorgeous teddy bear coat, £75, in a lovely shade of pink.

A ‘radiant, natural beauty’

Very.co.uk revealed: “Unveiling her AW20 collection, actress Michelle Keegan stuns with a stripped-back fashion shoot, showcasing her radiant natural beauty.

“Pulling her long waves back from her perfectly bare face, the stunning brunette poses in a series of beautiful shots with a fresh new direction for the season ahead.”

Michelle wears coat, £75, T-shirt, £20, and skirt, £35 (Credit: Very.co.uk)

The rep continued: “Modelling her collection of chic designs with minimalistic detailing, the stripped-back studio setting perfectly allows Michelle’s striking beauty to take centre-stage.

With her enviable curves, endless legs and languid poise, the shoot is a far cry from the high-octane glamour of past seasons, breathing a fresh, considered air to her designs.

“Posing candidly, the Brassic star is flawless in a series of laid-back and effortless pieces, from an elegant taupe two-piece tailored tracksuit to the perfect little black dress.”

They also hinted at what Michelle’s favourite pieces could be.

The knitted trousers and jumper are simple and stylish (Credit: Very.co.uk)

“A self-confessed lover of outerwear, she completes the collection with a luxurious warm tobacco overcoat and a dusky pink teddy bear coat to offset the darker winter hues for knitwear, leather and lycra.”

Michelle’s fans react

Michelle’s followers seemed to agree, with many calling the star – and her range – “beautiful”, “gorgeous” and “stunning”.

The star’s little black dress costs £45 (Credit: Very.co.uk)

Others declared that Michelle was their “girl crush”.

Another added: “She is actually a joke. How is she real?”

If you want to shop Michelle’s range, head online at Very.co.uk.

