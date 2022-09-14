Coronation Street spoilers: Gary killed as Kelly finds out the truth?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kelly’s plan to kill Gary after finding out that he killed her dad, Rick.

Filled with rage, Kelly pays someone to murder Gary, but things don’t go quite to plan.

Will Gary be killed in Coronation Street spoilers?

Kelly wants Gary dead (Credit: ITV)

Kelly makes a deal with the devil in Coronation Street spoilers

Deciding that Gary’s got to die, after finding out the truth about Rick, Kelly asks Todd if he has any dodgy contacts, pretending that she’s asking for a friend.

Todd fails to give Kelly any names and instead tells her to go to the police to report anything.

Later, Kelly goes to the police station to identify the person who kidnapped her, being shown photos of suspects by Craig.

When she sees a photo of Kieron, she says that she’s never seen him before, but later meets him and offers him £10,000 to kill Gary.

Will he take Kelly up on her offer?

Kelly’s feeling guilty (Credit: ITV)

Gary’s in grave danger

Kelly’s preparing to go on the run after Gary dies, booking her and Aadi one-way tickets to Bangkok.

She tries to paint a smile at her Bistro engagement party but when Gary mentions how much he loves Kelly being a part of their family, she breaks.

Filled with rage, she tells Gary that she knows that he killed Rick.

She then runs out of the Bistro and leads Gary to Kieron.

Kieron knocks Gary unconscious and chucks him in the van, with Kelly promising to pay him what she owes once the job is fully completed.

However, with her plan working, Kelly starts to have second thoughts.

Kieron brings along his dodgy mate Al, with the pair taking Gary to the woods where he killed Rick.

Gary’s filled with panic as the pair aim a gun at him and demand that he digs his own grave.

Will Gary be able to escape?

Will Kelly stop Kieron from killing Gary?

Gary’s in grave danger (Credit: ITV)

Will Gary die?

Gary manages to escape and runs to tell Aadi that Kelly’s in trouble.

The pair track her phone and head to find her.

Meanwhile, Kieron takes Kelly to a rooftop and tells her that he’s going to kill her and make the deaths look like murder-suicide.

Just in the nick of time, Gary and Aadi turn up and see Kelly in danger.

As Kieron goes to push Kelly off the roof, Gary begs Kieron to kill him and spare Kelly.

A gun is shot but is Gary the one in the firing line?

Will Gary die?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

