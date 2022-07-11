Coronation Street spoilers for this week reveal Kelly is in danger as she’s kidnapped by one of her dad’s old clients.

After finding Rick‘s cash she’s determined to make things right and pay back the people her father ripped off.

But she ends up in a terrifying situation.

Kelly finds herself in danger, but will he be able to get out of it? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly’s life in danger as she’s kidnapped?

In this week’s episodes Kelly finds a wad of cash that belonged to her dad.

However instead of keeping it, the teenager wants to make peace with the people her dad ripped off over the years by returning their money to them.

But when Gary finds out what she’s up to he’s not happy, as he knows how dangerous Rick’s associates are.

Warning Kelly that she’s about to step into Weatherfield’s criminal underworld, Gary forbids her to get further involved. But Kelly refuses to listen.

After a dramatic showdown between Gary and Kelly, she ignores him and meets up with one of Rick’s old cronies.

However Kelly ends up kidnapped and locked in a cellar, terrified her days her numbered.

Is her life in danger? Will anyone be able to find her?

Will Kelly get out of the basement? (Credit: ITV)

‘Kelly fears for her life’

Speaking about the storyline Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly, said: “Kelly is distraught. Every time she gets herself into these sort of situations she feels like she has hit rock bottom, but then another situation comes around so it’s a constant cycle of awful situations for her.

“Kelly is fearing for her life, she knows what her dad was capable of so she is terrified of what his enemies could do.”

Will Kelly be able to get out of this one?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.