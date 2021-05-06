Coronation Street viewers were left horrified and emotional after tonight’s episodes, which saw Nina and Seb attacked.

In tonight’s scenes (Wednesday, May 5) Corey, Eli, Kelly, Asha and Summer went to a wasteland in a stolen car.

When Summer and Asha discovered the car was stolen, they were horrified. But after Corey said some cruel words to Asha, suggesting they see other people in front of their friends, she left.

Seb and Nina were on a walk when they came across Corey and his friends (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Seb and Nina were out for a walk they ended up coming across the gang.

Seeing that underaged girls Kelly and Summer had alcohol, Nina became concerned and wanted to stick around to make sure they were safe.

But when Eli and Corey began making nasty comments about Nina, Summer left.

Nina tried to encourage Kelly to go home as well. But Eli and his friends started to egg Kelly on to smack Nina.

Kelly slapped Nina across the face (Credit: ITV)

After Kelly slapped Nina across the face, a stunned Nina and Seb started to walk away.

Coronation Street: Seb and Nina attacked

But soon Corey and his friends began to follow the couple. As soon as they saw Seb make a call, the gang ran after Seb and Nina.

They pushed them both to the ground. Nina managed to get up and make a run for it, however she was followed.

Meanwhile, Seb was kicked on the ground. Later Abi and Roy received news that Seb and Nina had been attacked.

Seb and Nina were attacked (Credit: ITV)

Later in the hospital Roy was told that Nina had gone in for surgery. As Abi sat with Seb, his machine started to go off.

As the episode aired, viewers were left emotional at the scenes, hoping that Seb and Nina both pull through.

We know this goes on and it was heartbreaking to watch, absolutely beautifully portrayed by #coronationstreet and all involved, excellent job, as always 👏 — Naomi (@naomiCrussell) May 5, 2021

Can’t even put into words how heartbreaking tonight’s #Corrie was. Just devastating. Every single cast and crew member involved should be impossibly proud ❤️ @itvcorrie #coronationstreet — Lisa Mary McMahon 🦁 (@DorothyHandbag) May 5, 2021

Hope Nina and seb r gonna be ok #coronationstreet glad asha and summer decided to leave before things got out of hand with Corey and gang Kelly should of left too asha needs leave Corey and now abi and Kevin needs post pone their wedding 👰 — 🦋 #TeamVixen🦋 (@LMPerrie1989) May 5, 2021

Later, Corey returned home and pretended to be shocked when he heard about the attack. Will he be caught out?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

