ITV confirms Emmerdale will not come off air but episodes will be cut to two per week

ITV has confirmed Emmerdale will remain on air through the coronavirus lockdown.

Back in March, production of Emmerdale and Coronation Street was suspended due to the pandemic. As a result, episodes were also reduced to three a week.

However it was recently confirmed that the soap is filming six special lockdown episodes, which are due to air at the beginning of June.

It was recently confirmed Emmerdale are back filming lockdown episodes (Credit: ITV)

In a press release, it was revealed Emmerdale will alter the transmission pattern, to two episodes a week as of Monday, June 8.

The episodes filmed will feature the characters in lockdown. Those characters include Cain and Aaron, Sam and Lydia, Mandy and Vinny, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Nicola and Jimmy and Chas and Paddy.

The lockdown episodes will air soon (Credit: ITV)

The episodes will air on ITV on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm for three weeks. After this, Emmerdale will resume its three episodes a week pattern.

Emmerdale: What will happen in the episodes?

Two lockdown episodes will air every week for three weeks (Credit: ITV)

It has been teased that old resentments and past feuds will resurface for some of the characters in lockdown together.

Elsewhere, relationships come under scrutiny and doubts and doubts and insecurities will be laid bare.

When will Coronation Street return to filming?

Currently there is no set date for Coronation Street to resume production. However ITV recently confirmed they were in the final stages of planning soap returns.

Meanwhile, the BBC has confirmed EastEnders will start filming at the end of June.

Meanwhile, ITV has not confirmed when Coronation Street will start production (Credit: ITV)

Although filming may be able to resume, there are strict rules and social distancing guidelines that will need to be followed.

It was recently reported that soaps would be 'banning kissing' when the soaps resume filming.

Emmerdale currently airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

