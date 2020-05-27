Emmerdale real-life couple Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry 'prefer not to work together'

Emmerdale stars Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry "prefer not to work together".

The married couple, who play Cain Dingle and Rhona Goskirk on the ITV soap, love to spend time with one another off-screen. However, Zoe admitted they "enjoy each other's independence" when they get to the soap's set.

She said: "I think we probably both prefer not to work together.

Cain and Rhona are hardly ever in scenes together (Credit: ITV)

"Of course, we enjoy each other's company, yet I think we quite enjoy each other's independence at work.

"I don't know how well Rhona and Cain would get on, either - although I can see why it's a source of amusement for people if we're in the same scenes."

But Zoe has enjoyed spending lots of quality time with Jeff during lockdown. She recently revealed their allotment has reaped the benefits from the Emmerdale stars being off work.

Cloudy, with a chance of courgette. 🌥 pic.twitter.com/RPSYqmOvkV — Zoe Henry (@ZoeHenry03) May 26, 2020

She added to Inside Soap magazine: "It's been a nice time for Jeff and I to be at home with our kids and do all the things that we never get time to do.

"Our allotment has never looked better, I have to say."

Zoe wants Rhona to keep away from Cain

Zoe recently admitted she doesn't want her Emmerdale character going "anywhere near" her husband's alter-ego, and likes it that they have "very different days" at work.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I don't really have scenes with him. That's the joy of it - we never really work together.

Zoe wants her alter ego to keep away from (Cain Credit: ITV)

"We work in the same building, we know the same people, we can talk about the same things, but we have very different days. And that's how I like it.

"I don't want those characters going anywhere near each other.

She added: "Whatever your job is you can always go home and talk to your partner or your friends about your day.

"I think we're fairly normal in that respect."

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

