BBC and ITV release official statements on return of Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street

The BBC and ITV have released official statements on the filming return for EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Back in March, UK soaps suspended filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, TV productions were 'given the green light' to return to filming, as long as they adhere to government guidelines and social distancing measures.

When will EastEnders return to filming?

EastEnders will return to filming at the end of June (Credit: BBC)

Yesterday, it was announced on EastEnders official Twitter account that the show will return to filming at the end of June.

They tweeted: "EastEnders will resume filming at the end of June. Strict social distancing measures will be in place. We'll be announcing more news soon..."

#EastEnders will resume filming at the end of June. Strict social distancing measures will be in place. We’ll be announcing more news soon... pic.twitter.com/EzMdlnfUxF — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 14, 2020

In a separate statement, Charlotte Moore, the broadcaster's director of content announced the plans for production to start up again at the end of June.

When will Emmerdale and Coronation Street return to filming?

ITV has no given an official return date (Credit: ITV)

Although no official date has been confirmed by ITV, they have addressed that they are in the final stages of planning the return.

An ITV spokesperson told Mirror TV: "The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us has always been our highest priority.

"We are in the final stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we're in active discussions with the government on this. We will share more news in due course."

TV productions also have to adhere to government guidelines (Credit: ITV)

Although ITV has not confirmed a date, according to The Sun, a source 'confirmed' production would return in June.

They said: "ITV is sure they've come up with a solution to keep everyone safe.

"Production is starting up again in June. Emmerdale in being used as the benchmark for safety guidelines as they have a lot of space and it's the perfect location to put the social distancing measures into practise.

Soap production was suspended in March (Credit: ITV)

"Everyone will be adhering to social distancing and scenes will be filmed with smaller groups.

"The teams will be able to film in certain ways which will minimise distancing. The scripting teams are working on creating storylines with fewer characters."

