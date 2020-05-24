Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders 'ban kissing' as filming resumes

Soaps such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have banned kissing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports.

Fans of shows will be left disappointed as new restrictions are being put in place. This will enable the soaps to adhere to social distancing regulations and that rules out kissing between characters.

No more Emmerdale, EastEnders or Corrie kissing scenes

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "This even spells the end of holding hands. We all have to keep the two metre distance."

No more illicit snogs for Belle and Jamie in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton - who plays vicar Harriet Finch - previously revealed that kissing was initially ruled out in the week before the soap stopped filming due to lockdown.

Speaking about her character's steamy romp with DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) in the church, she said: "We were supposed to have a big snog.

"But we had to keep a distance and leave everything to the audience's imagination. I think this will be the norm when we go back."

Newlyweds Sarah and Adam will have to keep their hands off each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale returns to work

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Emmerdale resumed filming with six new episodes featuring characters in lockdown.

The ITV soap confirmed its production team have "commenced a phased return". They are working on the new stories set during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was underway on Wednesday (May 20) at the show's Leeds studios. They will use a reduced crew to ensure all social distancing and health and safety measures are being strictly followed by the team.

Emmerdale is back filming with strict social distancing (Credit: ITV)

The six new episodes focus on Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller), and Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt). Newlyweds Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick) will also feature.

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman and Aaron Anthony), Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson), and Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler) make up the six.

ITV teased the episodes will see "resentments and past feuds resurface, old wounds further exposed, relationships scrutinised, with doubts and insecurities laid bare". There will also be a hint of romance.

The characters will also join in the weekly Clap For Carers to show their support for the NHS and frontline workers.

Danny Miller is glad to be back (Credit: ITV)

But he added: "Wow, so good to be back."

