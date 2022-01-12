Emmerdale producers drop 6 huge spoilers for 2022

Emmerdale spoilers for 2022 have been revealed by show bosses Jane Hudson and Laura Shaw.

In an interview with Entertainment Daily! and other media, Jane and Laura have told how the show’s 50th anniversary year is shaping up to be huge.

Here are the top Emmerdale spoilers for what’s coming up in the village.

Meena will get her comeuppance (Credit: ITV)

1. Will Meena get her comeuppance?

The short answer is: yes, she will.

Murderer Meena Jutla has been strutting around the village for months with no one aware she’s a serial killer.

She’s taken the life of her former friend, Nadine, as well as Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, and Ben Tucker, and has Vinny Dingle and Manpreet Sharma held captive with a plan to kill them imminently.

But with the Emmerdale village completely clueless and the police less than useless, will Meena finally get caught out?

Jane told us: “”There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming.

“But I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything, but yes judgement day is coming.

“It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers, but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

Jamie Tate is alive – but will he be back? (Credit: ITV)

2. Will Jamie Tate return to Emmerdale?

Viewers know Jamie Tate is still alive. But Kim Tate doesn’t.

She believes her only child perished when he drove his car into a lake in a bid to flee the village and her control.

In fact, he faked the whole thing and is happily living with daughter Millie as oblivious Kim tries to pick up the pieces and deal with her grief.

At the time of his exit, Emmerdale insisted there were no plans to bring Jamie back, but Laura has hinted that might not necessarily be the case forever…

“Up at Home Farm we know that Jamie Tate is actually still alive, so obviously that information’s still to come out,” she said.

“Who’s going to find out? What will they do with that information when it comes out?

“We know that Kim Tate is a tough cookie, but we also know that Jamie is her Achilles’ heel, so I’m pretty sure we can expect huge fireworks if she ever finds out just how much he betrayed her.”

And if she does find out, we’re sure he won’t stay hidden and away for long. Is he coming back?

Billy popped the question to Dawn this Christmas on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

3. Emmerdale spoilers: Three weddings and a baby!

It wouldn’t be Soapland without some weddings and births, now would it?

And Emmerdale has confirmed there will be three big days this year, as well as a baby!

Jane revealed: “There may be a wedding this summer. You’ll have to wait and see, but you might not guess who that is right now. ”

One couple we do know are heading down the aisle are Billy and Dawn.

Laura spilled details of their big day: “Their wedding definitely will happen this year and it will happen on the most romantic day of the year on Valentine’s Day!

“Is it going to be happy ever after for these two or will disaster strike? I suspect it’s probably the latter.”

She continued: “We’ve also got another wedding coming up, a third one beyond that, and that’s a bit more of an unexpected twist, that’s going to shock a few of our villagers and ruffle a few feathers.

“But that is for later in the year and I can’t tell you too much about that.”

Jane also said: “There will be a baby arriving in Emmerdale before the year is out.”

However she didn’t reveal who the mum would be, teasing there are plenty of female characters in the village who could give birth.

The Woolpack went up in flames at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

4. Will the Woolpack be demolished?

With the Woolpack lying in ruins and Chas and Marlon discovering their insurance claim is invalid, the future for the pub is looking pretty bleak.

And Laura confirmed there’s a long way to go with this storyline, but that the pub will rise from the ashes.

“We’re going to see a lot more pushing and pulling for the Woolpack,” she said.

“I think things might get a little bit worse for Chas and Paddy before they get better.

“From the ashes of Christmas Day we’re going to see a shiny new Woolpack emerge this year and the fight for who’s going to control it will definitely be on.

“Who’s going to be victorious at holding the keys at the end of it? Who’s going to have their name over the door? You’ll have to keep watching to find out.”

Is Leyla really coping? (Credit: ITV)

5. Huge storyline for Leyla

Leyla Cavanagh has been quietly supporting husband Liam, while also dealing with her own grief following the loss of her baby.

But is everything really as rosy as she’s making out? Laura reveals she’s not so sure.

“Leyla’s got a big storyline coming up in 2022,” she said.

“We’ve seen her be a huge support for Liam through the loss of his daughter, Leanna, but is all quite as it seems?

“Is Leyla really coping as well as she seems on the surface or is there a bit more going on there that will come out?”

Should Vanessa take Charity back? (Credit: ITV)

6. Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vanity reunite?

Now Vanessa‘s back in the village the question on everyone’s lips – including Charity’s new boyfriend, Mack’s – is: will the pair get back together?

Laura teased: “Vanessa’s back. Will we see Vanessa and Charity back in 2022? Or will we see Vanessa head off in a new direction maybe?

“I think it’s probably going to be tied whether people are Team Vanity or Team Mackity.”

However, Charity’s going to have more going on when Ryan gets some difficult news.

“Charity’s also going to be affected by some heartbreaking news involving Ryan that’s going to see some huge emotional scenes play out between mother and son,” Laura shared.

“And this is going to have some influence over Charity’s relationships too.”

