Emmerdale confirms Jamie Tate is alive – but is he returning to Emmerdale?

Emmerdale has confirmed that Jamie Tate is alive, but will he ever come back to the village?

In September, Jamie was leaving the village when he accidentally crashed his car into a lake.

His car was recovered but his body was never found.

Gabby Thomas, who just gave birth to Jamie’s son Thomas Tate, believes he’s dead, however Jamie’s mum, Kim, thinks he could be alive.

Millie said goodbye to her granny Kim (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Emmerdale newcomer Hazel? What else has Kate Anthony been in?

In tonight’s scenes (Thursday, November 4) Jamie’s daughter, Millie, made the decision to go and live with her granny Hazel after the death of her mother Andrea.

Millie’s decision left Kim heartbroken, but Hazel told Kim she would bring Millie to visit her.

As they left, Kim broke down in tears. She later told Will she knows Jamie is dead as he didn’t turn up to Andrea’s memorial and it’s time to accept he’s gone.

Emmerdale confirms Jamie Tate is alive

However when Millie and Hazel arrived at Hazel’s house, Hazel had a surprise for Millie.

Soon Jamie was stood in the doorway. Millie was shocked but excited to see her father.

Jamie told his daughter he would never leave her again.

Millie and Jamie were reunited (Credit: ITV)

He then said to Hazel that he never as to go back to “hell hole” Home Farm and that Kim could rot there on her own.

But will he ever return? Is this the last we’ve seen of Jamie and Millie?

Have Jamie and Millie left Emmerdale?

Jamie had been staying with Andrea’s mother Hazel (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Meena will go after Amy Wyatt next, fans predict

The soap has revealed there are no current plans for Jamie to return to Emmerdale.

Although it looks like he won’t be coming back anytime soon, viewers now know he is alive and still at large.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!