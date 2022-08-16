Emmerdale couple Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle are very sweet newly weds, but have they ever had sex?

Liv’s asexuality means she is not sexually attracted to another individual.

So what does that mean for their relationship?

As Sandra begins to meddle in their marriage in Emmerdale spoilers, are cracks about to show?

Liv has been open about her asexuality (Credit: ITV)

What is asexuality?

Liv began struggling with her sexuality when she was in her mid-teens.

After she was teased by Gabby Thomas about her lack of interest in boys, and her friendship with Gerry Roberts, Liv eventually confessed to Belle Dingle she wasn’t interested in anyone – boys or girls.

Asexuality is a spectrum.

If someone is asexual it means they do not experience sexual attraction to anyone regardless of gender.

It is not the same as celibacy, which is where someone chooses not to engage in sexual activity.

Some asexual people find sex off-putting and abstain, however others may have sex for a variety of reasons.

Some asexuals are termed grey-asexual – they may feel sexual attraction occasionally or under specific circumstances.

Demisexuals are individuals who may develop a romantic attraction after forming a close emotional connection.

Liv and Vinny are happily married (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Have Liv and Vinny ever had sex?

Liv and Vinny have been in a relationship since 2020 after bonding playing an online game during lockdown.

However, things went sour when Vinny’s dad, Paul, began beating Vinny.

Liv was getting closer to the truth, so Paul ordered Vinny to break up with his girlfiend.

As Vinny did as he was told, Liv begged that she loved him. But Vinny cruelly responded saying: “You’re some weirdo who doesn’t want sex, what was I thinking? Look Liv – me and you, we’re over.”

Despite this, when the truth came out, Liv and Vinny grew close again. However, her drinking caused problems.

When Liv was arrested and sent to prison for murdering Ben Tucker, Vinny was the only person there for her.

He fought to prove her innocence and stood by her every step of the way.

After she was released when Meena‘s guilt was exposed, Liv and Vinny resumed their relationship.

They subsequently married after eloping!

The couple now live happily together and their relationship is going from strength to strength.

However, they have never had sex.

Vinny has told his wife he is happy without a sexual relationship and being with her is more important.

Jacob and Liv almost slept together (Credit: ITV)

Has Liv ever had sex in Emmerdale?

Liv almost had sex with Jacob Gallagher.

The teens dated back in 2019.

At the time he was using her as cover for his affair with teacher Maya Stepney.

Liv explained to him that she didn’t want to have sex, saying she was only comfortable with cuddling.

“Sometimes I feel like I should just give it a try but then I think, ‘No because it’s not me is it?’,” she told him.

“I don’t think that’s because I haven’t met the right person or I’ve not blossomed into a woman yet. I just don’t want to.”

Jacob agreed that he was fine with it.

However as his affections for Maya grew, he became more distant with Liv. She worried he was going off her and decided to sleep with him to win him back.

They didn’t go through with it, however.

Last year, when Liv was in the throes of her alcohol addiction and desperate to get over Vinny, she tried to seduce Jacob again. He knocked her back, though.

Will Liv believe Sandra’s lies? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra tries to break Liv and Vinny apart

Liv’s mum, Sandra, has returned to Emmerdale with a plan in mind: get her hands on Liv’s cash.

She is pretending to be on the road to recovery from her alcohol problem and going straight. She’s living with Liv and Vinny and has a job with Mandy at the salon.

Oh, and she’s blackmailing Rishi Sharma after sleeping with him.

Ruthless Sandra spots an opportunity next week when she sees Gabby and Vinny acting playfully together.

She uses Liv’s asexuality to plant seeds of doubt in Liv’s mind about her future with Vinny. Sandra then questions Vinny and Gabby’s friendship.

Right on cue, Vinny and Gabby share a giggle together and Liv’s mind starts to whir.

Sandra then turns her poison on Gabby, suggesting to her Liv and Vinny are having problems. Gabby offers to speak to Vinny.

Delighted Sandra then uses Gabby and Vinny’s chat to feed more doubts to Liv about the nature of their relationship.

Liv is uneasy, but will she see through Sandra?

