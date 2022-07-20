Emmerdale spoilers: Desperate Rishi pays online date after bedding her

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rishi ends up paying Sandra after sleeping with her.

Meanwhile Mandy is suspicious that Sandra is stealing from the salon.

Will she get to the truth?

Mandy is suspicious that tip money is going missing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy is suspicious of Sandra

Next week Mandy eyes Sandra, concerned money is missing from the tip jar.

She soon tells Liv about her concerns.

Meanwhile Sandra learns that Rishi has had an unexpected windfall.

Later Sandra senses that Mandy is on to her and makes a show of putting Rishi’s tip money in the jar.

However what she doesn’t realise is Mandy has got a secret CCTV kit. She gets it out, determined to get to the bottom of the missing tips.

Sandra comes up with a plan to get to Rishi (Credit: ITV)

Sandra sets Rishi up

Elsewhere Rishi is amazed when his dating profile get a response from a lady who seems very interested in him.

However he has no idea Sandra is behind the profile and she’s just over the road spinning a web to try and reel him in.

But later Rishi is disappointed when the woman from the dating app cancels their date in the Woolpack.

It’s all part of Sandra’s plan as she swoops in, all dressed up, and offers to keep Rishi company.

Soon the two go back to his and he leads her upstairs to his bedroom.

Sandra and Rishi go back to his (Credit: ITV)

The next morning, Rishi is worried about how it will look them going back together.

But Sandra makes sure to play into his insecurity.

Sheepishly Rishi offers Sandra an envelope of money to apologise for his behaviour and she accepts it happily.

As Rishi drowns his sorrows, Sandra is shocked to find the hidden camera in the salon.

She realises Mandy is on to her. What will she do next?

