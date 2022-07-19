Emmerdale Amelia Kim Noah Chas
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Dan has a shock and Kerry confronts Al

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dan has a double shock in store.

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Chas and Al face being caught out by Kerry.

Also, Rishi is conned.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher shares exciting news on Instagram

1. Dan confronts Kim

Harriet and Dan angrily confront Gabby and Kim in Emmerdale

Dan confronts Kim when a To Let sign goes up outside his house.

Kim bluffs she knows about it, but is privately annoyed Gabby hasn’t kept her in the loop.

Emmerdale Amelia looks sheepish while Kim looks confused and Gabby annoyed

But when Kim catches Amelia trying to steal Gabby’s visiting order from Noah, the truth comes out.

Kim and Gabby tell Dan what Amelia’s been up to and he is stunned.

Emmerdale Dan and Harriet talk

Dan is relieved when Harriet invites him and Amelia to live with her at Woodbine.

But will it work out?

2. Noah released

Amelia and Charity talk tensely in Emmerdale

Amelia isn’t happy when Charity finds out she’s been visiting Noah and quizzes her.

Charity is stunned to hear Noah is getting released.

Emmerdale Noah Dingle returns from prison

Noah gets home from prison.

However, he’s not interested in seeing Charity. How will she react?

3. Al and Chas caught out?

Emmerdale Chas smiles as Al returns

Chas is excited when Al messages to say he’s back.

They arrange to meet, but are unaware he’s being followed…

Emmerdale Chas smiles as Al returns Kerry watches on suspiciously

Kerry is standing behind him as he and Chas talk.

She explains she just wants to spend time with him.

Emmerdale Chas smiles as Al returns

Al and Chas head to a hotel, but Al gets a surprise when they are leaving.

He spots Kerry in reception…

Emmerdale suspicious Kerry waits at the hotel reception

Al manages to steer Chas away.

But Kerry is suspicious when the receptionist tells her no Al Chapman is booked in.

Kerry prepares to confront Al.

Chas Dingle and Al Chapman secretively meet

Chas is worried her secret affair is about to be exposed.

Can Al throw Kerry off the scent?

4. Jai struggles

Laurel Thomas talks to Kit

Kit and Laurel are now dating.

Things seem to be going well.

Jai Sharma looks frustrated

Jai, however, is finding it uncomfortable seeing them together.

Can he get past it?

5. Mandy spies on Sandra

Emmerdale Sandra talks to Rishi as Bernice looks on

Sandra knows Mandy is on to her over the missing tip money.

She makes a big show of putting Rishi’s tip in the jar.

Suspicious Mandy Dingle installs cameras to spy on Sandra

But Mandy is determined to catch her out.

She installs CCTV to get to the bottom of the missing money.

6. Sandra cons Rishi

Smiling Rishi and scheming Sandra cheers

Rishi is conned by Sandra to have a drink together.

It’s not long before they are heading to his bedroom.

Rishi and Sandra meet in the Hop in Emmerdale

Rishi is worried about how it will look the next day.

Sandra plays to his fears.

Rishi and Sandra meet in the Hop in Emmerdale

Rishi offers Sandra an envelope of money to make up for his behaviour.

He later drowns his sorrows after having been taken in.

7. Lydia under pressure

Emmerdale Kim piles the pressure on nervous Lydia

Kim unveils her new wedding planner after sacking Leyla.

Lydia is stunned when it’s her!

Emmerdale Chas and Faith talk to Brenda in the cafe

However after juggling the stress of working in the cafe with planning a wedding, has Lydia bitten off more than she can chew?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dermot O'Leary looking puzzled and Alison looking stern on This Morning
Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond
Alex Bain on Coronation Street playing Simon Barlow
Corrie star Alex Bain shares VERY sexy holiday pics with rarely seen girlfriend
Paddy and Christine McGuinness looking glum
Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage troubles revealed amid claims Paddy ‘cheated with TV star’?
Helen Skelton in a bikini and smiling
Helen Skelton looks red hot in sizzling bikini as she enjoys scorching pool party
Prince George carrying out royal duties with his parents William and Kate
Prince George’s glowing school report ‘revealed’ – but it’s not all good news, claims insider
Lorraine Kelly in her return to her show today
Lorraine Kelly trolled over her appearance as she returns to show after COVID