Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dan has a double shock in store.

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Chas and Al face being caught out by Kerry.

Also, Rishi is conned.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Dan confronts Kim

Dan confronts Kim when a To Let sign goes up outside his house.

Kim bluffs she knows about it, but is privately annoyed Gabby hasn’t kept her in the loop.

But when Kim catches Amelia trying to steal Gabby’s visiting order from Noah, the truth comes out.

Kim and Gabby tell Dan what Amelia’s been up to and he is stunned.

Dan is relieved when Harriet invites him and Amelia to live with her at Woodbine.

But will it work out?

2. Noah released

Amelia isn’t happy when Charity finds out she’s been visiting Noah and quizzes her.

Charity is stunned to hear Noah is getting released.

Noah gets home from prison.

However, he’s not interested in seeing Charity. How will she react?

3. Al and Chas caught out?

Chas is excited when Al messages to say he’s back.

They arrange to meet, but are unaware he’s being followed…

Kerry is standing behind him as he and Chas talk.

She explains she just wants to spend time with him.

Al and Chas head to a hotel, but Al gets a surprise when they are leaving.

He spots Kerry in reception…

Al manages to steer Chas away.

But Kerry is suspicious when the receptionist tells her no Al Chapman is booked in.

Kerry prepares to confront Al.

Chas is worried her secret affair is about to be exposed.

Can Al throw Kerry off the scent?

4. Jai struggles

Kit and Laurel are now dating.

Things seem to be going well.

Jai, however, is finding it uncomfortable seeing them together.

Can he get past it?

5. Mandy spies on Sandra

Sandra knows Mandy is on to her over the missing tip money.

She makes a big show of putting Rishi’s tip in the jar.

But Mandy is determined to catch her out.

She installs CCTV to get to the bottom of the missing money.

6. Sandra cons Rishi

Rishi is conned by Sandra to have a drink together.

It’s not long before they are heading to his bedroom.

Rishi is worried about how it will look the next day.

Sandra plays to his fears.

Rishi offers Sandra an envelope of money to make up for his behaviour.

He later drowns his sorrows after having been taken in.

7. Lydia under pressure

Kim unveils her new wedding planner after sacking Leyla.

Lydia is stunned when it’s her!

However after juggling the stress of working in the cafe with planning a wedding, has Lydia bitten off more than she can chew?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

