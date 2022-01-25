Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny faces prison as he makes shock move to prove Liv’s innocence?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Vinny asks Manpreet to lie to the police.

Meanwhile Ellis and Belle struggle to find time alone together, and Charity is not happy with Mack after she finds out about Irene’s death.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny ask Manpreet to lie to police

Vinny goes to visit Manpreet in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Currently Liv is in prison for Ben Tucker’s murder. However Meena told Manpreet that she was the one who murdered Ben.

This week, Vinny was devastated to find out what Manpreet told them wasn’t enough to free Liv from prison.

And with Meena on the run, Vinny is unable to get any evidence to prove Liv is innocent.

Tonight Vinny goes to visit Manpreet in hospital. She’s shocked when he asks her to lie to the police.

Could he land himself in trouble?

Ellis and Belle struggle to find time together

Can Belle and Ellis find time to be alone? (Credit: ITV)

Ellis and Belle struggle to find time alone. After meeting at the B&B, Belle’s disappointed to realise fun with Ellis may never happen.

Can they find a way to see Ellis on the quiet?

Charity upsets Mack and Ryan

Charity is hurt left realising she’s upset both Mack and Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: more torment for Rhona as Pierce’s son arrives in the village

Mack urges Ryan to tell Charity about Irene dying.

When Mackenzie blurts out the news, Charity is cross with him for not telling her sooner.

Soon Charity is hurt left realising she’s upset both Mack and Ryan.

Chas and Charity make up

Chas apologises to Charity (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 31-Feb 4 2022

In the cafe, Chas apologises to Charity for getting mad at her for not bailing her out of the pub. The two women reconcile.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!