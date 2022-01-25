Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 31-Feb 4, 2022

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona‘s shock as Pierce writes to her.

He tells her his is dying and he wants help finding his son. Is this yet another of his tricks? And will Rhona find it in her heart to locate Marcus?

Meanwhile, the new owner of the Woolpack is revealed – but who is it and will Chas be happy?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Pierce ‘returns’

Rhona is chilled to the bone when she gets a letter from Pierce to say he’s dying and wants help finding his son, Marcus.

Vanessa is terrified Pierce is tricking Rhona and begs her friend not to get involved.

But Rhona gets confirmation from the prison Pierce is really dying and decides to help find Marcus.

Rhona manages to get his number, but Vanessa hears a voicemail from him and deletes it.

Interfering, Vanessa then calls Marcus back pretending to be Rhona and asking to meet.

2. Pierce’s son arrives

Vanessa meets Marcus and tells him she’s Rhona.

She tells him she made a mistake contacting him and asks him to go.

But Rhona arrives and sees them together, floored to find out what Vanessa has done.

Rhona is furious with Vanessa, but is forced to turn her attentions to Marcus.

He wants to know why she contacted him and she fills him in on what’s going on.

Will he want to see his father?

3. The new owners of the Woolpack revealed

Chas is fuming when she finds out Kim is interested in buying the pub.

Cain’s determined to fix things when Chas says losing the pub will break her heart.

Chas refuses to go to the auction, but a comment from Charity fires her up and she decides to go attend.

Just as the pub is about to be sold, Cain shoots his hand up and puts a bid in. Moira is furious.

An online bidder beats Cain to it and the mystery buyer asks to meet Chas and Marlon in person.

Who has bought the Woolpack?

4. A return shocks Dawn

Dawn is in full-blown wedding planning mode.

She is thrilled when Kim offers her Home Farm as a venue.

However her excitement is short-lived when she finds her ex, Alex, has returned.

He explains his actions over Christmas, but what else does he want?

5. Kim plots to take over the village?

Will encourages Kim to find something to excite her again.

She looks through an auction catalogue with interest.

Kim goes to the auction dressed to the nines.

It’s later clear she’s made a profitable purchase as she talks on the phone, but what has she bought?

6. Laurel finds out the truth

Jai hides the paperwork for the loan when Laurel arrives, but Laurel spots the folder.

How will she react when she finds out what he’s done?

6. Ellis hiding a huge secret?

Cain is furious to spot Belle and Ellis together at the auction.

He makes it very clear he’s not okay with them being together.

Al supports the couple, however and invites them for a meal.

But when Ellis gets an unexpected phone call he’s left with a big decision.

What is Ellis hiding?

7. Al moves fast with Kerry

Al has a proposition for Kerry – he wants them to get a place together.

It’s very early in their relationship, but will she agree?

8. Liam helps Priya

Priya is angry. She is lashing out and badmouthing Manpreet.

Liam steps in to help, but can he give her the support she needs?

