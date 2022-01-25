Emmerdale spoilers: More torment for Rhona as Pierce’s son arrives in the village

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona meets Pierce’s son, Marcus.

Rhona’s rapist and ex-husband Pierce Harris is currently in prison for the murder of Graham Foster.

Next week Rhona is chilled to the bone when a man turns up and says the Pierce has sent him.

He gives her a letter but Vanessa encourages her to bin it. She’s later annoyed to see that she hasn’t.

Rhona reads the letter and reveals that Pierce is dying and wants help finding his son.

Rhona gets a letter from Pierce (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: What exactly happened between Irene Stocks and Charity Dingle?

The next day Vanessa is terrified Pierce is trying to lure Rhona in – but despite Vanessa’s strength of feeling not to pursue this, Rhona makes the decision to help him.

Rhona keeps Marlon in the dark over it so Vanessa specifically threatens her not to help Pierce or she’ll tell Marlon.

The next day, Rhona tells Vanessa she checked with a prison liaison officer and they confirm Pierce is dying.

Emmerdale spoilers: Ryan gets Marcus’s number for Rhona

Rhona searches for Marcus on social media with no clue where to start until Ryan offers his help. He soon gives her Marcus’s number.

Vanessa pretends to be Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Soon Rhona blurts out to Vanessa that she phoned Marcus. Unbeknownst to Rhona when Vanessa sees a return voicemail from Marcus. She leaves him one back pretending to be Rhona.

The next day Marcus shows up to meet Rhona but Vanessa impersonates her, hoping to get rid of him.

As Vanessa tries to explain she made a mistake getting in touch, Rhona arrives and is floored to see Marcus.

Vanessa meets with Marcus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 31-Feb 4 2022

As Rhona and Vanessa argue over Vanessa’s actions, Marcus interrupts; he knows something big must have happened for Rhona to contact.

Soon Rhona fills him in.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!