As Emmerdale reaches its milestone 50th anniversary Entertainment Daily counts down the top 10 villains the soap has had.

From murderers to manipulators, many evil characters have made their way through the village of Emmerdale.

But who are the best worse villains?

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Best villains

Meena killed three Emmerdale villagers (Credit: ITV)

1. Meena Jutla

The soap’s most recent villain entered the village in late 2020 – a nurse, and younger sister to Manpreet Sharma.

Meena emerged as village serial killer in 2021, when she murdered Leanna Cavanagh.

It was revealed that Leanna wasn’t her first victim – with Meena having killed two people prior to arriving in Emmerdale.

Meena went on to kill Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, before holding sister Manpreet hostage.

Meena was later apprehended by the police and stood trial for her crimes, ultimately being sentenced to 75 years in prison.

A fan favourite, and one of the soap’s most memorable murderesses.

School teacher Maya groomed and abused Jacob Gallagher (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

2. Maya Stepney

Maya Stepney joined the soap in 2018, introduced as the new history teacher at Hotten Academy.

She soon began dating David Metcalfe, which continued, on and off for a while.

What few could have foreseen was Maya grooming David’s 15-year-old stepson, Jacob Gallagher.

Upon being discovered, Maya attempted to blame Jacob for sexually assaulting her – which no-one bought.

Presumed dead after being attacked by a furious Leyla, it was revealed that Maya and Jacob had been continuing their ‘relationship’ from a hotel room.

Maya was arrested and sentenced to 12 months in prison for her crimes.

Steph caused a lot of trouble (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

3. Emmerdale 50th anniversary top 10 villains: Steph Stokes

Daughter of Alan Turner and mother to Tricia Stokes, Steph is one of Emmerdale’s most notorious villains.

Since joining in 2002, Steph was known for her violent behaviour and bullying of other villagers.

Indeed, her first appearance on the show saw her punch Marlon Dingle at his own engagement party (to daughter Tricia). She then attempted to seduce him on the night before the wedding.

After keeping her own father prisoner – drugging him to keep him bedbound – Steph attempted to murder her best friend, Shelley (also Alan’s lover!).

Although she failed to kill Shelley in this instance, she was ultimately responsible for Shelley’s death when Shelley fell overboard as they argued on a ferry.

Steph was imprisoned for the death of her abusive brother Terence in 2006, a crime for which she remains in prison.

Lachlan killed his mum, grandad and best friend (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

4. Lachlan White

After killing his mother and grandfather by instigating a car crash – one which would leave aunt Rebecca brain-damaged and an amnesiac – Lachlan White would spend most of his time tending to his relationship with Belle Dingle.

This meant silencing anyone who knew the truth about the car crash (including Rebecca, who he kept hostage) and disposing of anyone who might stand in the way of himself and Belle.

When Belle attempted to flee her increasingly unhinged boyfriend, he took her hostage too. He was apprehended by the police and sentenced to jail time for his crimes.

Cameron died in 2013 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

5. Cameron Murray

Perhaps Emmerdale’s most prolific serial killer, Cameron Murray began his killing spree by bashing Carl King’s head in with a brick.

From there, he escalated to killing his best friend Alex Moss (after confessing to Carl’s murder in a fit of guilt).

His final kill was Gennie Sharma, who he smothered to death in the wake of a car crash.

After his crimes were uncovered, Cameron was arrested by the police. But he managed to escape, holding the Woolpack hostage during a calamitous storm.

Cameron died in the flooded cellar of the pub, electrocuted when a lightbulb met the rising flood waters.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Top 10 villains

Carl killed his own dad (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

6. Carl King

Bad boy Carl King was characterised as a womaniser and ladies’ man – his hot temper leading to the death of postman Paul Marsden and father Tom King.

However, while Paul’s death was accidental, Carl’s murder of his father was entirely deliberate, smashing the old man over the head with an ornament and throwing him out of the window.

He fell foul to love rival Cameron Murray on the show’s 40th anniversary, being bludgeoned to death with a brick.

Dawn killed Malone (Credit: ITV)

7. DI Mark Malone

Bent copper Mark Malone came onto the scene in 2020, investigating the shooting of Nate Robinson.

After learning of the true nature of the shooting, DI Malone blackmailed Cain, Will Taylor and Billy Fletcher into working for him.

After trying to coerce Will’s daughter Dawn into taking a fatal overdose, his lover Harriet Finch attacked him.

When he got back up, Dawn shot him.

Pierce raped Rhona on their wedding day (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

8. Pierce Harris

The former husband of Rhona Goskirk, Pierce Harris initially appeared on the soap for only a year – but certainly made his mark in that time.

Pierce’s dark side soon became known after marrying Rhona, becoming cruel and controlling, eventually raping his wife in their home.

While Pierce was arrested for his crimes, he returned to the village once he was released from prison, and murdered Rhona’s then-boyfriend, Graham Foster.

While stalking Rhona, he was spotted by Vanessa, who he kidnapped and held hostage in Mulberry Cottage.

He was taken down in a confrontation with Rhona – who injected him with a tranquiliser – and once again sent to prison.

He later died from cancer.

Bad boy Cain has calmed down in recent years (Credit: ITV)

9. Emmerdale 50th anniversary best villains: Cain Dingle

Cain Dingle may have softened in recent years, but during the 90s he was known as one of the show’s most violent and unpredictable villains.

Among his many crimes over the years, Cain was responsible for kidnapping Tom and Sadie King, and a series of large and small-scale scams.

And that’s not to mention other varieties of unsavoury behaviour, such as his multiple affairs (most notably with cousin Charity, and a later affair with Moira Barton, which destroyed the Barton family) and relentless bullying of brother Sam.

Cain has calmed down in recent years, but the old badboy is never far from the surface – as seen in his feud with Al Chapman.

Kim is still in the village (Credit: ITV)

10. Kim Tate

One of the show’s most iconic villains, Kim Tate is a manipulative schemer who is perhaps best known for instigating a fatal heart attack in her husband Frank Tate.

After faking her own death, Kim returned months later to give Frank a shock that would send him into an early grave.

As Frank’s heart gave in, Kim stood and watched.

As Frank breathed his last, Kim checked the job was done by casually holding a make-up mirror to his mouth and nose.

A cold and chilling act from a soap villain often regarded as one of the best.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

