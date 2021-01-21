Who was Kim Tate married to, besides Frank Tate, in Emmerdale?

Kim Tate has been in Emmerdale since 1989. But who was she married to, besides Frank Tate?

Kim returned to the village on a permanent basis in 2019.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Thursday, January 21) Moira told Mackenzie not to get involved with Kim as she is dangerous, mentioning she tried to kill her ex-special forces husband.

Kim got her surname from Frank Tate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

But what is Kim’s past? And who was she married to?

Who was Kim Tate married to in Emmerdale?

In her life Kim has had three husbands and been married four times.

Kim married husband Frank Tate in 1986. She came to the village in 1986 with stepdaughter Zoe after she and Frank bought Home Farm.

Kim and Frank ended up separating in 1993. But they ended up getting remarried in 1994.

Frank Tate was Kim’s first husband in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

However the following year, Kim began to have an affair with the boyfriend of her former friend Kathy and Franke’s employee David Glover.

After Frank suffered a second heart attack he was advised to take things easy. But Kim encouraged him to sleep with her in the hopes he would have another one.

However Kim discovered she was pregnant not long later and didn’t know who the father was.

Kim gave birth to a son, who turned out to be Frank’s child. She named him James, but he now goes by Jamie.

In February 1997, Kim disappeared from the village. But when a woman was found dead at the wheel of Kim’s car, Frank identified the body as Kim’s.

Kim let Frank die (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But a few months later, Kim returned and told Frank she hired a lookalike to drive her car around the village to fool people into believing she was still there, when she was really in the Caribbean.

The shock caused Frank, who had been on remand for her murder, to go into shock and have another heart attack.

Kim watched him die and checked he was dead using her compact mirror.

Marriage to Steve Marchant

In 1998, she married Steve Marchant. He tried to steal a horse as a means of gaining money to help his and Kim’s financial troubles.

Kim and Steve married in 1998 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But he accidentally ran over Kathy Glover and later tried to suffocate her in the hospital, only to be detained by Kim.

He was later imprisoned for the robbery and hit and run. But Kim escaped having set Steve up.

2018 return – moving back to the village

Kim made a brief return to the village in 2018, revealing Graham Foster worked for her. She arrived at Home Farm having just been released from prison.

She ended up being pushed off the balcony by Faith Dingle. But after being released from hospital, she went back to prison for six month as she had been caught speeding in an uninsured sports car.

Kim and Graham got married at one point before their time in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kim returned to the village again in 2019. Later in the year, she reunited with her son Jamie, who is now in his 20s.

Not long later she met Jamie’s wife Andrea and daughter Millie.

Before Graham died, he began a relationship with Rhona Goskirk, much to Kim’s annoyance. She ended up revealing to Rhona that she and Graham were actually married.

To get revenge, Kim hired Al Chapman to kill Graham, who had previously been in the army, on the night he was meant to be moving to France with Rhona and her son Leo.

Graham was found dead the next day, but it was soon revealed he was killed by Rhona’s ex-husband Pierce Harris.

Currently, Kim has her eye on Will Taylor.

