Emmerdale: Who are Rebecca and Seb? Why did they leave the village?

Emmerdale character Rebecca and her son Seb were mentioned in last night’s episode (Thursday, January 7).

Speaking to Charity, Diane told her she had seen Rebecca and Seb. Charity’s son Moses is currently staying with his dad Ross, Ross’s girlfriend Rebecca and Rebecca’s son Seb.

Charity felt guilty for not seeing her son, especially when Diane revealed he had been asking after her.

But who are Rebecca and Seb? And why did they leave the village?

Emmerdale: Who are Rebecca and Seb?

Rebecca White is the daughter of Lawrence White, sister of Chrissie, aunt of Lachlan and mother to little Seb.

Rebecca came to the village in 2016 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The character was played by actress Emily Head, who is also well known for playing Carly in The Inbetweeners.

Rebecca first arrived in the village in 2016. At this time Robert Sugden and Chrissie had recently got divorced.

However not long after she arrived, Lachlan discovered Rebecca and Robert had an affair in 2011, before coming to the village.

Chrissie and Lawrence were killed (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Emmerdale newcomer Ethan: Who is actor Emile John who plays him?

Lachlan exposed this secret to everyone in the Woolpack, including his mum Chrissie.

The following year, Robert cheated on his boyfriend Aaron with Rebecca, which resulted in her falling pregnant with baby Seb.

The car crash – Lachlan kidnaps Rebecca

In 2018, Robert learnt that the White family planned to emigrate to Australia, taking Seb with them.

Robert took his son and drove off, however Lawrence, Chrissie, Rebecca and Lachlan followed.

However Lachlan swerved the car head on into a lorry, causing the car to crash. Both Lawrence and Chrissie died as a result.

Rebecca gave birth to Robert’s son Seb. But Robert cheated on Aaron with Rebecca (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Lachlan and Rebecca survived, however Rebecca suffered a brain injury.

Not only was Lachlan responsible for the crash that killed his mum and grandad, he went on to kill his best friend Gerry Roberts and conman, Gerry’s fake uncle, Terry.

Later, Lachlan kidnapped his aunt when she found Robert and Liv unconscious in Mill Cottage.

At first it was thought he had killed her. However she was revealed to be alive and Lachlan had been keeping her held up in a cabin.

Viewers were led to believe he killed her again after she attempted to escape.

Lachlan kidnapped Rebecca. He held her in a cabin (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

However it was revealed she was being kept at a psychiatric hospital, and Lachlan was privately paying a nurse, Mrs Sykes, to look after her.

Eventually Rebecca managed to get away and reunited with Robert, Aaron and Victoria in the graveyard.

Soon, Lachlan went to prison for his crimes.

Leaving Emmerdale

After returning to the village, Emmerdale and Ross began a relationship.

Ross and Rebecca left Emmerdale in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Who plays Tracy in Emmerdale? Is actress Amy Walsh pregnant in real life?

However they soon decided they needed a fresh start.

In 2018, the couple moved to Liverpool taking little Seb with them. However Seb occasionally returned to the village to see his dad Robert, before he went to prison.

Currently Charity and Ross’s son Moses is staying with them.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.