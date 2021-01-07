In Emmerdale, new character Ethan makes his first appearance in tonight’s second episode (Thursday, January 7).

In the first visit to the Dales, Sarah met up with Danny, who had just been released from prison, and his friend Mason.

Sarah soon discovered Danny was dealing again: Chas discovered a bag of pills on the floor dropped by Mason and assumed it belonged to the boys throwing a stag party.

Sarah put the drugs in Ethan’s pockets (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ethan joined his friends at the stag do in the Woolpack.

Chas called the police on the boys and, as Sarah left the pub, she put the drugs into Ethan’s jacket.

Ethan was soon arrested. But who is he?

Who is Ethan in Emmerdale?

Ethan is the son of the new vicar Charles and his appearance in tonight’s visit to the Dales definitely won’t be the last.

It was announced in November last year that Charles and Ethan would be coming to the village.

Charles is Ethan’s dad (Credit: ITV)

It was revealed that Ethan would be wrongly accused of a crime.

But when Charles discovers what’s happened, his intense need to get justice means it’s not long before they have a run-in with the Dingle family.

Who plays Ethan in Emmerdale?

Ethan is played by actor Emile John. Emmerdale is Emile’s first TV role.

Speaking about joining the show, the actor said: “Being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true.

Ethan is played by actor Emile (Credit: ITV)

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him the same way I have.”

What’s next for Ethan?

Next week, Sarah admits to Debbie that she put the drugs in Ethan’s pocket.

Meanwhile Ethan tells his dad Charles that he has been suspended from his law firm over his recent drug arrest.

He worries how it will affect his reputation.

Next week Ethan tells his dad Charles that he has been suspended from his law firm (Credit: ITV)

Debbie also ends up crossing paths with Charles. He implores Debbie to encourage Sarah to come clean and clear Ethan’s name.

But Debbie warns the vicar to back off leaving him shocked.

Later, Ethan asks to see the CCTV in the Woolpack from the night he was arrested. But Chas tells him there aren’t any cameras in that area.

Ethan soon turns on Sarah, certain that she’s responsible. However Nate tells him to back off.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

