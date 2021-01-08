Tracy in Emmerdale in currently pregnant with her first child. But who plays Tracy? And is the actress Amy Walsh pregnant in real life?

Who plays Tracy in Emmerdale?

Tracy is played by actress Amy Walsh.

Amy Walsh plays Tracy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy’s sisters are actress and Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and former Emmerdale actress Sally Walsh.

Is Amy Walsh pregnant in real life?

Amy Walsh is not pregnant in real life.

However her alter ego Tracy is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Nate Robinson.

The couple were shocked when they found out the news last year when Tracy was in hospital getting her wrist treated.

Tracy is pregnant with Nate’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Amy spoke about filming wearing a fake bump and how she feels about working with a baby.

She told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I am a little bit buzzy about it. I mean I tried on a bump the other day and was really giddy.

“I will be wearing different clothes and changing the way I look. But yeah to then have a baby on set, I’ve seen some people having to work with babies and kids and it’s not easy, there is that whole other dimension to every scene that you film.

“So it’s not always going to be easy but I’m looking forward to it.

Referencing the current strict health and safety rules in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amy added: “I love babies – snuggle between takes, if we can touch them.”

Has Amy got a boyfriend?

Amy was previously in a relationship with Bradley Jayden. They got engaged in 2017, however in 2018 Amy announced they had split up.

Toby and Amy are reportedly dating (Credit: ITV)

Last month it was reported that Amy was dating EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays Gray Atkins.

According to The Sun, Toby has been quietly seeing Amy since they met through friends.

An insider told the publication: “It’s early days but they really like each other. They’re both very packed with work schedules at opposite ends of the country, but they try to spend as much time together as they can.”

