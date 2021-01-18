Alex in Emmerdale was a farmhand who worked on Butler’s farm nearly 10 years ago. But what happened to him?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, January 18) Debbie ran into Tracy, Nate and Moira in the street.

Knowing about Nate and Moira’s affair in 2019, Debbie warned Nate’s girlfriend Tracy that Moira has a thing for farmhands and mentioned Alex Moss.

But who was Alex? And where is he now?

Who is Alex Moss in Emmerdale?

Alex first appeared in the village in April 2011. He was played by actor Kurtis Stacey.

Alex dated Victoria (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

John Barton introduced Alex to his wife Moira, daughter Holly and son Adam as the new farmhand for Butler’s Farm.

During his time in the village, he had a brief romance with Victoria Sugden. He also shared a kiss with Kerry Wyatt.

Moira and Alex’s affair

In 2011, Moira began having an affair with Cain Dingle. After John found out they planned to divorce, but soon decided to stay together.

But in February 2012, John and Moira were in a car accident which resulted in the car going down a hill. Moira was freed before the car fell off a cliff but John wasn’t.

He was rushed to hospital, however he died shortly afterwards.

Moira and Alex had an affair (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Shortly after John’s death, Alex moved into the farmhouse with the Barton family after his place flooded. But soon Moira and Alex began having an affair and tried to keep is secret from Adam, who had become close friends with Alex.

Victoria confronted Alex over who he had been seeing and he revealed it was Moira. Victoria later revealed the affair to the rest of the village.

What happened to Alex?

Alex was killed on Christmas Eve 2012 by Cameron Murray.

Cameron confessed to Alex that he unintentionally killed Carl King back in the October. Whilst Alex promised to keep quiet, Cameron became paranoid he was going to tell the police.

Cameron kidnapped the farmhand on Christmas Eve but he managed to escape Cameron’s van.

But as he fled into the forest, Cameron caught up with him and took him back to the van where he beat Alex to death.

Cameron killed Alex (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He buried Alex’s body on the grounds of Home Farm.

Alex was soon accused of stealing from Edna Birch. However everyone except Cameron knew what happened to Alex.

Alex’s grandmother Beattie Dixon arrived to try and clear his name. But when she was unable to, she set out to find him.

In July 2013, Alex’s body was unearthed by builders doing work on Home Farm. Not long later, Cameron killed Gennie Walker and his murderous streak was uncovered.

Alex was later cleared of robbing Edna.



Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

