Finding Alice begins on Sunday (January 17 2021) with a fantastic cast of actors, including Keeley Hawes in the titular, Jason Merrells as husband Harry, and Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers.

But who is Jason Merrells, who portrays Alice’s shady dead husband?

What has he been in before? And who is his famous girlfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Jason Merrells (as Declan Macey in Emmerdale) briefly plays Harry in Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jason Merrells?

Jason has been acting since 1994 when he portrayed Nigel in To Die For.

The Essex-born actor has appeared in dozens of TV shows, often playing love interests or bad boys.

How old is he?

Jason was born on November 2 1968.

He is currently 52.

Who is Jason Merrells? The actor is seen here with his girlfriend Emma Lowndes (Credit: CoverImages)

What has he been in before?

Jason played Matt Hawley in Casualty between 1994 and 1997, and Phil Delaney in Russell T Davies’ Queer as Folk in 1999.

He went on to portray stylist Gavin Ferraday in BBC One hairdressing drama series Cutting It.

Before long, he was headteacher Jack Rimmer in BBC One drama series Waterloo Road.

He’s also appeared in Clocking Off, Fat Friends, Lark Rise to Candleford and Safe House.

Of course, he’s famous for playing vicious Declan Macey in Emmerdale.

More recently, Jason portrayed Sir Charles Fraith in Agatha Raisin.

Who did he play in Emmerdale?

Jason joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2010, and stayed until his dramatic departure in 2014.

He portrayed Home Farm owner Declan Macey, the half-brother of Megan Macey.

Declan went out with a bang when he fled the village in October 2014 after trying to murder his third wife Charity.

After accidentally killing his nephew Robbie Lawson instead, Declan fled and was never seen again…

The cast of Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

Is he married?

Jason is currently dating Manchester actress Emma Lowndes.

She is famous for her roles in Military Wives, Downton Abbey and Cranford.

In fact, his separation from her and their son took its toll when he was filming on Emmerdale.

He said at the time: “It’s been really tough being away from them. They have been coming up here a bit, but you miss them so much.”

Jason and Emma have a daughter Martha together.

Jason has five children in total, four from previous relationships.

He was previously married to Judith Hurley from 1991⁠–⁠1999, before marrying Zerlina Hughes in 2002⁠.

They divorced in 2010.

Camille, 28, and Gina, 25, are his daughters from his first marriage to Judith.

Son Jackson, 19, and daughter Katya, 15, are from his second to Zerlina.

What is Finding Alice about?

Finding Alice is from the same team behind The Durrells.

Keeley Hawes stars in the blackly comic drama about a newly widowed woman uncovering her partner’s secrets after his death.

Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers star as Alice’s parents.

Jason plays Harry, Alice’s husband who is found dead in episode one but appears in flashbacks.

Finding Alice starts on Sunday January 17 at 9pm on ITV.

