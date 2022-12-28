Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Huge betrayal as cheating scandal begins

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, December 28) have revealed a shocking cheating scandal that could split one happy cobbles household apart!

But could there be more to one of the people involved than we originally thought?

Read the Coronation Street spoilers below for all the juicy details on the latest scandal to hit the Street and what else is happening in tonight’s episode!

Will Laurence cheat on Sean? (Credit: ITV)

Sean and Laurence loved up

The romance between Sean Tully and his new fella Laurence got off to a shaky start, admittedly, but now they’re back on and things are going brilliantly!

In fact, Sean even invited dentist Laurence to spend Christmas with the ‘family’ at Eileen’s house, alongside Sean’s son Dylan, Eileen’s son Todd, lodger Mary, boyfriend George and George’s sister Glenda.

What a bunch!

But though things look rosy in Sean’s garden, there’s one problem.

Todd.

Is this the beginning of another steamy affair on Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s suspicious in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd Grimshaw, though, has never been Laurence’s biggest fan. It was Todd who clocked the wedding photo that had popped up on Laurence’s phone and forced him to reveal to Sean that he had a wife called Lindsey, who died.

But it was also Todd who looked after Laurence when he got drunk and came to the Rovers to try to persuade Sean to give their relationship another go.

It seems, though those suspicions haven’t gone away.

Because when Laurence suggested he, Sean and Dylan have a trip away together, Todd was watching when Laurence sneakily sent a mysterious message on his phone.

Jealous, much?

Eileen and George thought Todd was envious of the romance between Sean and Laurence, but in tonight’s episode it becomes apparent that it’s not the romance Todd wants – it’s Laurence himself!

When the happy couple return from their trip, Laurence corners Todd and says it’s obvious he doesn’t like him much, but he’d like to change his mind.

Todd agrees to share a bottle of wine, but when Laurence goes to leave, Todd leans in for a kiss!

What?!

Will Laurence respond? And how will Sean react?!

Sarah and Michael’s dreams are dashed (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s sacked!

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Sarah‘s dreams of her new business venture fall apart when Elaine’s house sale doesn’t go through.

With no money to fund the idea, Sarah’s forced to slink back to the factory and beg Carla to give her her job back. Will Carla agree?

Stephen’s in trouble when Teddy comes back into Jenny’s life (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s in trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Meanwhile, Stephen Reid‘s lies are in danger of being exposed when Jenny reveals that Teddy – Leo’s dad – has been to Canada to look for his son.

He’s called Jenny to say he has some new information about Leo, and wants to talk.

Is Jenny about to find out the truth?

Max in danger?

With Max and David at loggerheads, Max has moved in with Griff and he’s settling in nicely. He’s pleased when Griff asks him to update some of his videos.

Meanwhile, back in Weatherfield, David’s shaken when Toyah warns him that Griff is dangerous and he needs to get him out of there.

Summer’s in too deep with Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s debt paid in Coronation Street spoilers

Summer takes her wages to Mike and Esther’s house, determined to pay them back what she owes. Esther softens towards the troubled teen and invites her inside…

