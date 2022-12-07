Coronation Street spoilers tonight: George discovers Todd’s secret?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, George spots Todd acting suspiciously as Sean invites Laurence to spend Christmas day with them.

Will he discover Todd’s secret?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Tyrone proposes to Fiz.

But, will she agree to marry him?

And, Gail has her doubts about Stephen.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

George discovers Todd’s secret?

After Dylan prompts him, Sean invites Laurence round to theirs’ for Christmas day.

Todd tries to act cheerful but George notices that something’s not right.

Will George discover Todd’s secret?

What does Todd have to hide?

Will George realise why Todd is acting awkwardly around Laurence?

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone proposes to Fiz

Hope returns to school but it doesn’t go smoothly when her school counsellor starts asking questions about past family history.

Tyrone realises what he needs to do and proposes to Fiz at Roy’s.

Fiz is delighted to be engaged to Tyrone, but the happy moment is cut short.

The journalist who wrote the John Stape book turns up and hands Fiz a bag of his research.

It’s filled with everything to do with John Stape.

What will Fiz do with it?

Gail becomes suspicious of Stephen

After his accident, Stephen lies to Gail and Audrey, pretending that he got drunk and fell over.

Gail shares her concerns as she googles Six Fellas and starts confronting Stephen about the call from his boss.

She’s suspicious about how Stephen got his injury, but will he tell her the truth about his job?

Later on, Stephen’s feeling attacked from all angles as Tim starts quizzing Stephen.

He tells him that Elaine was abused by Geoff, fearing that Stephen will hurt her.

After Stephen defends himself, Sarah asks him if he could invest £10,000 in her business, after she messed up a meeting with a potential investor.

Will Stephen agree?

Is Stephen digging himself into a deeper hole?

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria asks for a change

Councillor Connor is shocked to find that almost all of the signatures from the petition were from fake accounts.

With this, she has a meeting with the Christmas market committee and proposes that they rename the Christmas market the ‘Winter Market’ instead.

They can then support the refugee centre.

Councillor Cameron is furious and disagrees with Maria’s idea, but Maria has the upper hand.

Will her idea become a reality?

How will Griff react to this?

Eileen’s annoyed with Tim and Steve

Eileen can’t stand Tim and Steve having a feud around her.

Wanting to settle things, she pushes Tim and Steve into Adam’s office.

If they can’t sort things out themselves then Adam will sort things out for them.

Will they be able to resolve things?

