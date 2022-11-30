Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers have revealed tension between George and Todd, as George threatens to stumble across Todd’s secret.

Did something actually go down between Todd and Laurence?

As Sean invites Laurence over to No.11 for Christmas dinner, Todd struggles to keep his emotions in check – and George is on to him.

Will George uncover Todd’s secret?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Todd is keeping his cards close to his chest (Credit: ITV)

Todd hides a secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Sean and Laurence split after Laurence caught Sean snooping through his phone.

Sean suspected that Laurence was hiding something.

Laurence caught him in the act, and the pair fell out.

In scenes which aired this week, Dylan complained to Todd that Sean hadn’t left him alone since splitting from Laurence.

Laurence and Sean split after Laurence caught him snooping through his phone (Credit: ITV)

At Todd’s encouragement, the pair reconciled.

While Todd helped Sean and Laurence get back together, it’s clear that he felt some disappointment in seeing the pair settle their differences.

Eileen suspected – after spotting Todd and Laurence in a clinch – that Todd had been trying to sabotage Laurence and Sean’s relationship.

Sean even accused Laurence of copping off with Todd.

Todd and Laurence managed to prove their innocence, but could Sean and Eileen’s fears prove to be true?

Will Todd’s feelings end up causing trouble for Laurence and Sean?

This week’s episodes saw Sean accuse Laurence of falsely copping off with Todd – but could this fear pan out in future episodes? (Credit: ITV)

Sean makes Christmas plans with Laurence

As the storyline continues, the family at No.11 are making Christmas plans.

Dylan suggests that Sean invite Laurence to join them for Christmas.

Sean does so, asking Laurence over to celebrate with them.

Todd paints on a smile, faking his enthusiasm.

However, his discomfort does not go unnoticed by George.

Will George realise what is going on with Todd?

Just what is Todd hiding?

And is it set to cause heartbreak for Sean?

