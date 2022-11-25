Coronation Street spoilers: Todd betrays Sean?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Todd’s act of kindness soon turns sour as he gets into a car with Laurence.

As Eileen sees the pair looking cosy, she looks on in horror.

But, does Todd betray Sean in Coronation Street spoilers?

Laurence cheats on Sean with Todd?

In Coronation Street spoilers, Todd tells Sean to keep giving things a go with Laurence despite his doubts.

However, Sean doesn’t take Todd up on his advice and instead leaves Laurence a horrible voicemail.

At The Rovers, Laurence arrives drunk and tells Todd about the message that Sean left him.

He confides in Todd as he tells him that he really likes Sean and doesn’t want things to end.

Trying to help a desperate Laurence out and seeing how drunk he is, Todd helps him into a cab.

However, the timing isn’t good, and Eileen spots the pair looking cosy.

But, does she see anything else?

Has Todd gone after Sean’s man?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sean learns the truth

As Sean confronts Todd over what Eileen saw, Todd tells him that he was only trying to help Laurence get home safely.

Sean thinks that Todd’s lying and feels upset by the supposed betrayal.

Later on, Laurence tries to reason with Sean, but things get bitter.

Sean thinks that Laurence cheated on him with Todd.

Laurence denies the allegations and is later backed up by Daisy.

Daisy tells Sean that Todd and Laurence are telling the truth.

Laurence was drunk so Todd helped him get a cab.

Sean is humiliated by the revelation and feels like he’s lost Laurence for good.

Will Sean’s lack of trust make Laurence run?

Is Sean always going to be suspicious of Laurence?

Does this mean that their relationship is over?

