Coronation Street fans have been left fearing for one character as they ‘figure out’ Stephen Reid’s next victim.

Stephen has been hiding his money troubles from his family.

He has even resulted to taking money from his mother Audrey and killing Leo Thompkins to keep the truth hidden.

But now Coronation Street fans think they know who his next victim will be.

Stephen killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen Reid’s return

Stephen returned to the cobbles earlier this year but it soon became clear to viewers that the businessman was facing financial troubles.

He had stolen money from his ex-wife Gabrielle and she was demanding money he pay her back.

When Leo Thompkins discovered that Stephen planned on using the equity on Audrey’s house to pay back Gabrielle, Stephen and Leo got into a fight which resulted in Leo being murdered.

Stephen covered Leo’s death up but has continued to let his family think that he is doing fine financially.

This week Stephen took a job for a fast food delivery service but quit pretty quickly.

However when he realised he would need to pay for Audrey and Sam’s trip, he begged for his job back.

Elaine found Stephen after he crashed his moped (Credit: ITV)

Fans fearful as they ‘figure out’ Stephen’s next victim

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 30) Stephen was out delivering food when a group of teenagers took his delivery box and phone.

As he saw Tim’s mum, Elaine, walking up the road, he sped off but came off his moped.

Elaine found him and called the ambulance.

She waited with him in the hospital and insisted she call his family.

Fans are fearful Stephen will target Elaine next (Credit: ITV)

However Stephen begged her not to tell Audrey.

Elaine insisted that he stay the night at hers so she can keep an eye on him.

Stephen lied to Elaine that he was in Bolton for a work meeting.

Later Elaine told Stephen about her plans to sell her house as she wanted a smaller place closer to Tim and Faye.

But fans think that Elaine will be Stephen’s next victim as he will try and take her money and then kill her.

Oh no Steven is going to take all Elaine's money #Corrie — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) November 30, 2022

#Corrie Elaine had better watch out,Stephen will be after her next! — Lesley 🙊🛍🎧📻 (@LesleyB58051421) December 1, 2022

Stephen seeing Elaine as his new mark #Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) November 30, 2022

I wonder if Elaine will end up in a bin like Leo did🤪😂 Christmas Day maybe🤷🏾‍♀️ #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) November 30, 2022

Will he kill Elaine ? #Corrie — LeTrinity65 (@LisaBro21177876) November 30, 2022

Elaine downsizing and revealing her equity – she's just made herself a target 😬😬😬 #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) November 30, 2022

Hope Elaine isn't Stephen's next victim #Corrie — Kerry (@kezzab333) November 30, 2022

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

