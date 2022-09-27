Coronation Street – all the flaws in Stephen killing Leo scenes

Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, September 26, 2022) saw Stephen kill Leo, after throwing him off of the Underworld gantry.

Poor Leo ended up in a bin, but Stephen had a plan to dispose of his body.

A seriously flawed plan at that.

Poor Leo was killed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

Last night, Leo was a man on a mission to prove that Stephen was hiding something.

He already had a vendetta against the guy when he caught him lying about sleeping at a posh hotel when in fact he was sleeping in his car.

Things were made worse when he found out that Stephen kissed his fiancée Jenny .

Now, Leo wanted to find out the truth about Stephen’s lies.

So, he pretended that he worked for Stephen and rang up the estate agent that Stephen booked to value Audrey’s house.

He then overheard Stephen and Gabrielle talking about the debts he owed her.

Leo shouted down from his position on the factory gantry, telling Stephen that he heard everything.

Stephen then followed Leo up to the gantry and shoved Leo, with him knocking his head off the railing.

Soon after, he proceeded to throw Leo off of the gantry, with him landing in a rubbish bin.

Stephen had killed Leo.

However, he’s clearly not a pro at killing people and didn’t think his plan through.

Stephen went to move Leo’s body but there were obvious flaws in both the murder scenes and the aftermath!

1. Leo died

Leo was unlucky (Credit: ITV)

Oh, poor Leo, how unlucky he was!

Leo died after hitting his head and falling into a rubbish bin – what a way to go!

However, you’d think that his landing would be cushioned by, well, all that rubbish.

It was a shock to everyone when Leo died, as many characters who have suffered a similar fate have survived.

So Adam falls off a balcony and survives Leo falls into a bin and dies ???? 🤨 #corrie — Helen Rachel (@helsrachel86) September 26, 2022

Adam Barlow fell off a balcony and was left looking half dead, with cuts all over him.

Yet, he survived.

So, why did Leo die immediately after being pushed off the gantry?

2. Stephen’s DNA will be all over the body

No gloves, Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen just straight up killed Leo without any gloves in sight.

Surely his DNA will be all over Leo’s body.

He put his hands all over him when pushing him off that gantry.

Well Stephen doesn't watch CSI does he,his DNA will be all over Leo's body #Corrie — Andrea Mandula Evans (@AndreaMandula) September 26, 2022

And, both his and Leo’s DNA will be all over the bin too.

Yes, the bin that Stephen didn’t even need to touch but he was adamant on throwing away a plastic bottle so that no-one else would see the body in there.

All roads are going to lead back to Stephen with this one.

Stephen used an Underworld van to move Leo’s body (Credit: ITV)

3. Stephen used an Underworld van

So, Stephen thought that it would be a great idea to move the body in a van that had Underworld branding all over it.

Not only is his DNA going to be all over that van, but if they ever find out that Leo’s body was in there, police are going to be sniffing around very close to home for Stephen.

Also if you was Stephen why would you put a body (Leo) in a van that has 'Underworld' all over it? #Corrie — Owen (itzzzo) (@itzzzo2_) September 26, 2022

Perhaps something of Leo’s could be found in the van or someone realises that the van is missing from the factory and tracks it?

Either way, Stephen’s choice of van wasn’t exactly under cover, was it?

4. There’s CCTV around the factory

There’s CCTV (Credit: ITV)

Stephen sure did forget about the CCTV around Underworld.

He was even there when Carla and the policemen wanted to check the CCTV, so he knew that there were cameras around.

Yet, he still decided to move the body.

I mean, Stephen did have quite a bit on his mind so it’s possible that the CCTV just slipped his mind.

You wouldn’t have caught Pat Phelan moving a body under security cameras.

Did Leo pick up his phone? (Credit: ITV)

5. Leo had his phone on him

Leo dropped his phone on the gantry and went to pick it up.

It was then that he bumped his head off the railings.

Technology nowadays is pretty good and it’s very easy to track someone’s location.

always a detective: did leo pick up his phone before being pushed? i didn't see him pocket it so there's a chance it's still in the bin/roof/ground? @penniless_poet @FLady1980 @Owba14Owba #corrie — Sophie (@sofaneilas) September 26, 2022

Once people find out that Leo’s missing, surely the police could track where his phone was left?

Unless, Stephen has other plans for the phone…

