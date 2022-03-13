Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam Barlow dead after Lydia brutally attacks him?

Adam Barlow will be left for dead next week on Coronation Street as stalker Lydia Chambers takes her ultimate revenge.

The solicitor has already had his marriage and career destroyed by vengeful ex Lydia.

Adam will be left for dead by Lydia in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know she has carefully taken apart Adam’s life by creating a fake affair to destroy his marriage to Sarah Platt.

But after weeks of tormenting Adam spoiler pictures reveal the moment that stalker Lydia takes her final act of revenge.

As the truth about their past comes tumbling out, a heated row ensues and then an emotional Lydia lashes out at a seemingly unrepentant Adam.

A violent shove sees him falling over a railing crashing onto the floor below.

As a bloodied and unconscious Adam lies on the ground, has he paid the ultimate price?

And will Lydia finally be unmasked to Adam’s estranged wife Sarah and the police?

Coronation Street: Lydia tries to MURDER Adam

It has already been revealed that Lydia actress Rebecca Ryan will soon leave Corrie.

Rebecca is the third star to depart the Street in recent months with Alexandra Mardell leaving as Emma Brooker and Charlie De Melo quitting his Imran Habeeb role.

However ED! can reveal that Rebecca’s contract was only ever to run for this storyline and she will leave at the end of it.

However, Lydia will try to kill Adam next week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The plot has some way to go yet – and the true reason for Lydia’s revenge plan is yet to be revealed.

Show boss Iain MacLeod has previously said to ED! and other media: “We wanted an updated version of a 90s thriller – like Fatal Attraction.

“They look horribly dated in gender politics. So what would it look like as a 21st century story?”

However, is Lydia your classic 90s bunny boiler? Has Adam truly hurt her in an unimaginable way?

Or has she made their romance into something far more than it was in her mind?

