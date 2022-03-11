Coronation Street Lydia: Why is she targeting Adam Barlow? Top theories here!

Coronation Street fans have been confused about Lydia Chambers’ revenge scheme against Adam Barlow.

The businesswoman has been destroying his life for months with a fake affair, dodgy allegations and tricking him into getting arrested.

But fans want to know why. And we’ve got all the theories.

Is Lydia still in love with Adam on Corrie? (Credit: ITV)

The broken heart theory

It’s the simple answers that are often true – and in this case it’s probably the one.

Adam and Lydia had a fling, she thought she meant more to him than she did and was left heartbroken.

Years later she runs into him, discovers he doesn’t even recognise her – and she wants revenge.

Most people would settle for letting down his tyres or maybe even a prank call or two – but Lydia got carried away and here we are.

The child theory

When Lydia first arrived she had a kid with her called Finn.

He hasn’t been seen since but much was made about how Lydia is a single mother. A single mother who has time to plot elaborate revenge schemes, skulk around hotels of an evening and break into apartments in the dead of night to plant fake evidence, but a single mother nonetheless.

The theory goes that Finn isn’t actually Lydia’s son – he’s a nephew or random child she borrowed to sell her lie.

And instead they think Lydia got pregnant by Adam and sadly lost the baby.

To see Adam happy and trying for a baby would remind Lydia of everything she lost – and potentially spark her revenge plot.

Lydia could definitely be in love with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

The love theory

Nothing says ‘I love you’ in Soapland like destroying your intended’s current partner to the point of no return.

But if Lydia has fallen for Sarah then she may go to any lengths to ensure she’s single and ready to mingle.

Do a good enough job of it and Lydia’s addled brain might believe that Sarah would disavow all men and decide to try women.

That’s not actually how human sexuality works but does Lydia look like a woman bound by reality?

Corrie fans have a dark theory about Adam and Lydia (Credit: ITV)

The darkest theory

With consent workshops being used for the school kids in Corrie – it has led to fans having another, darker theory about what happened between the pair.

It can be cut and dried – and it can be an utter minefield for a soap to tackle.

But for Adam Barlow, who has admitted treating women appallingly in his past – it’s a story that maybe deserves telling.

It’s perfectly possible that for Adam they had a drunken hook-up and that was it – but for Lydia, she may not have consented and for her it would have been rape.

It would certainly explain the lengths she has gone to to destroy him.

It is beyond doubt that Lydia is off her rocker in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The ultimate theory

She’s just mad. Let’s face it this is the most likely thing to happen.

There’s no huge conspiracy, no massive upset, no tragedy in her past – Lydia is just mad.

She saw Adam happily married and decided in her sad little head to destroy him because it made her feel better.

Given how much she shouts in the street it doesn’t seem to have worked very well.

