Coronation Street SPOILERS: Imran Habeeb makes shock decision about Abi’s baby

Coronation Street love rat Imran Habeeb is going to make a shocking decision about Abi Franklin’s baby, new spoilers reveal.

The lawyer discovers next week that he is likely the father of her baby after their secret one-night stand.

Imran Habeeb will make a shocking choice in Coronation Street about Abi’s baby (Credit: ITV)

However, now actor Charlie De Melo has revealed that Imran will make a shocking decision.

With Abi facing losing custody of her son over her drugs use, he will step in to fight her corner.

Charlie told ED! and other media: “It’s the perfect cover.

“It allows him to be on the ward speaking to Abi in private and in public for long stretches of time.

“He misses engagements entirely and he’s allowed to do that because he’s being there in a professional capacity.

“Imran is trying to fight Abi’s corner in court and make sure the custody of their son isn’t taken over.”

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran fights for his baby

But the more time he spends with Abi and the baby, the closer he gets to his lies being exposed.

Charlie added: “It’s inevitable it will have to happen.

“It’s a Chekhov’s Gun situation – we’ve set it all up and if the gun doesn’t go off that’s no good. That will be a huge deal because Georgia [Taylor, who plays Toyah] and Sally [Carman, who pays Abi] are fantastic at their job.”

Will Abi make a mistake in trusting Imran? (Credit: ITV)

He added: “I was nervous when I was told that this story was coming. It was responsibility, which makes me feel nervous.

“It’s not the kind of thing you want to mess up or be the weak link. You don’t want the quality of their work to come down because of my shortcomings.

“When I was given a bit of a road map by [Corrie producer] Iain MacLeod, he spoke about it in broad strokes and didn’t get into the minutiae too much.

“It sounded pretty good and pretty exciting. It was going to be a huge shake-up.”

What will it mean for Toyah?

However, he promised it will be devastating for Toyah.

“If you think about Toyah’s difficulties with her fertility over the years,” he said.

“It’s going to be an incredibly painful thing for her to have to deal with.”

He added: “I think her sympathy and willingness to excuse his behaviour like she has done in the past is going to be wearing thin.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

