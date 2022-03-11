8 soap pregnancies that shocked the nation

Coronation Street fans were shocked this week when Abi Franklin went into labour – but she wasn’t the first character in soap land to have a surprise baby.

Here are some of the biggest pregnancy shocks in soap.

Sarah Louise Platt

When little Sarah Lou – as she was – got pregnant at 13, it’s safe to say people were shocked.

It was the year 2000 and it caused ructions across the nation.

And when Bethany came along, it sparked years of huge storylines that demystified teenage pregnancies and was used as a cautionary tale.

Moira Barton

Most soap births are dramatic – and they frequently happen during disasters and stunts or on special days.

Moira had all of them when she went into labour in a burning barn while fighting for her life against a serial killer.

She didn’t even know she was pregnant so it wasn’t just a shock to viewers.

Linda Carter

The Queen Vic landlady waited years for a baby and then two came along in quick succession.

When she gave birth to Ollie months after being raped by her brother-in-law Dean, it sparked a who’s the father plot.

But the baby turned out to be Mick’s thankfully. Though lightning didn’t strike twice the next time when Linda gave birth to lover Max Branning’s baby – leaving viewers in shock.

Shock Coronation Street pregnancies: Faye Windass

Following years after Sarah Lou, Faye was just 12 when she got pregnant – and she was well aware of the fact.

She hid the pregnancy from her family for months. She ended up giving birth in the corner shop flat after successfully keeping it a secret.

And unlike Sarah, Faye gave daughter Miley up to her father’s family for a new life in Canada.

Charity Dingle

Not all babies are born on-screen in soaps – especially the big shocks.

So when Charity Dingle went off to prison for insurance fraud nothing really was expected.

Not until she got stomach pains during a visit with her daughter, was rushed to hospital and emerged with a bouncing baby boy.

Michelle Fowler

It was the teen pregnancy that sent ripples through the nation.

When Michelle got pregnant at just 16 EastEnders viewers couldn’t wait to discover who the father was.

And when the bombshell was dropped and Dirty Den was the dad viewers could barely cope with the shock.

Amy Wyatt

When Cain Dingle slept with a 16 year old Amy, it was, well, icky.

And when he threatened her to keep quiet, it was worse. And then she was pregnant and he tried to get her to have an abortion.

The shocking storyline solidified Cain as an evil villain and left viewers furious.

Sonia Fowler

Months after rival soap Corrie tackled the subject with Sarah Lou, EastEnders had a teen pregnancy with Sonia Fowler.

Only she had no idea she was pregnant after sleeping with boyfriend Martin.

She gave the baby up for adoption, later kidnapped her, then when her adoptive parents died, she got her back, leaving fans with whiplash.

