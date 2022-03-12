Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi Franklin baby twist revealed in explosive clip

Coronation Street will air a bombshell twist next week concerning Abi Franklin’s baby, new spoilers reveal.

The new mum had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labour during a drugs binge.

Abi Franklin has a choice to make in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In a dramatic week she abandoned her baby at the hospital, returned to claim him and now faces a battle with social services for access.

Through it all, only neighbours Aggie Bailey and Toyah Battersby know that she has given birth.

But next week that will all change.

Toyah will let the cat out of the bag to her partner Imran Habeeb – who viewers will remember slept with Abi six months ago.

Now a Coronation Street spoiler video has revealed the moment Imran confronts Abi about the baby.

“Abi I had to see you,” he says tracking her down in the hospital.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin faces a tough decision

After lying about why she was there, she told him: “I could have you arrested for harassment or something.

“The constant phone calls, texts and now this. What are you doing here?”

Determined to get the truth, Imran told her: “You’ve been avoiding me.

Will Imran get the truth? (Credit: ITV)

“Toyah asked me to help out with an ex-client of hers.

“She’s a woman with a history of drug abuse problems, she’s an addict and she’s just had a baby. Premature, 28 weeks.

“And looking up the dates…. I know it’s you. I know. Is it mine? Am I the father?”

Her answer isn’t shown – but will Abi confess that Imran is the dad of her baby?

Or will she pretend it is husband Kevin Webster’s despite him ending their marriage over her cheating?

And will she be able to keep her baby?

