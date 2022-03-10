Coronation Street fans are wondering if Toyah Battersby with adopt Abi Franklin‘s baby.

Earlier this week, Abi gave birth to a baby boy, unaware she was pregnant.

She had taken drugs and alcohol just before going into labour and gave birth to her son in hospital, before fleeing and leaving him behind.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 9) Aggie Bailey recognised Abi’s hoodie from CCTV footage and realised she was the child’s mother.

Abi gave birth (Credit: ITV)

Aggie called social services, meanwhile Abi tried to get the stolen car from the garage back from Dean.

After Dean heard Abi on the phone to the police, they got into a physical altercation and Abi fell unconscious.

When she woke up, Dean locked her in his lock-up, so she used the stolen car to break the doors down.

After hearing Debbie and Tyrone talking about Abi in the garage, Toyah decided to call her but a paramedic answered saying Abi had been in an accident.

Abi and Dean got into an altercation (Credit: ITV)

When Toyah got the hospital, she found out that Abi was in surgery and had recently given birth.

But Toyah has no idea that her fiancé Imran is the father.

Coronation Street fans convinced Toyah will adopt Abi’s baby

She went to see Abi and Abi told her to leave, but Toyah refused and wanted to try and support her.

Toyah encouraged Abi to fight to keep her baby, however a social worker came to visit the mechanic and said there was no guarantee that her son would be able to go home with her.

Toyah went to the hospital to see Abi (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Does Abi lose her baby?

Although Abi clearly wanted to keep her son, she told the social worker she didn’t want him.

Now fans are convinced that Toyah will end up adopting Abi and Imran’s child.

Hey here's a great storyline idea.. Why don't TOYAH and IMRAN adopt Abi's wee baby. #Corrie 🙄🤣 — CeCe (@_Ce_Ce__) March 9, 2022

Toyah, dear Toyah…you'll be spitting chips when you know the truth…or she'll forgive Imran & then offer to adopt. One or the other #Corrie — Pamela (@moore95_pamela) March 9, 2022

Toyah will probably offer to adopt that baby #corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) March 9, 2022

I bet toyah will want to adopt Abby’s baby #corrie — Helen Rachel (@helsrachel86) March 9, 2022

Bet when toyah twigs on she will want to adopt the baby #Corrie — linda (@lindafraser852) March 7, 2022

So…are Imran and Toyah going to adopt Abi's baby? #Corrie — Priya Kaur 🌸 (@priya_uk) March 7, 2022

What do you think will happen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

