Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing as Laura moves in with Gary and Maria

Coronation Street fans were left confused as Laura Neelan moved in with Gary and Maria in last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 9).

Since finding out her mum Laura has cancer and hasn’t got long left to live, Kelly decided to care for her mother, as well as going to school and working at the barbers.

This week, Kelly’s guardians Maria and Gary found out that Kelly had been caring for her mum and in last night’s episode, they told Kelly that Laura could move in with them as long as she didn’t cause trouble.

Laura is staying with Gary and Maria (Credit: ITV)

That way they could help look after Laura and Kelly could be around her mum.

Kelly was thankful for Maria and Gary’s help, but fans were all left wondering the same thing – just how big is Maria and Gary’s flat?

Currently there are five people living in the flat; Maria, Gary, Maria’s son Liam, Kelly and now Laura. But fans questioned how many bedrooms were in the Victoria Court flat.

#corrie So now we're supposed to believe that pokey flat that Gary and Maria live in has 4 bedrooms??? — Susie 2112🌼🐝🎗️🌈 (@SusieL) March 9, 2022

How many rooms does gary and maria have in their apartment anyways…#Corrie — #BLACKPINK 🖤💗 21/5/19 (@lightbebe2020) March 9, 2022

Genuine question but how many bedrooms does Maria and Gary's flat have? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/ERsBknsxTm — Georgina Blewett (@redbeanmilktea) March 9, 2022

How many bedrooms in this flat? Huge properties on #corrie — Stuart Young Esq (@StuartYoung001) March 9, 2022

Maria's flat is as palatial as Eileen's house. Kelly's mother can stay in the west wing. #Corrie — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) March 9, 2022

How many bedrooms are in Gary and Maria’s flat!!?? #Corrie — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) March 9, 2022

Coronation Street: How big is Gary and Maria’s flat?

Maria and Gary live at 5 Victoria Court.

The apartment complex was completed in August 2008 and includes 20 similar properties.

Gary and Maria live in Victoria Court (Credit: ITV)

According to Corrie Wiki page, the flats only have two bedrooms. However it is possible that some of the flats are bigger than others.

What’s next for Laura?

After moving in Laura told Gary she plans to hire a PI to find Rick, so she can get his money for Kelly.

In Friday’s episode (March 11) Laura and Gary meet with a PI. Laura explains she’s trying to track Rick down and Gary was the last person to see him alive.

Gary sweats as the PI quizzes him about his relationship with Rick. Will Laura and Kelly find out what really happened to Rick?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

