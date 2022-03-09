Coronation Street spoilers: Does Abi lose her baby?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi begins her fight to keep her son.

Recently Abi gave birth to a baby boy, unaware she was pregnant until she was in labour. However due to her addiction, she will need to work hard to prove she can look after him.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi fights to keep her baby

Next week Abi assures the social worker that she’s enrolled in rehab and will do whatever it takes to keep her baby.

When she tells Toyah she has to prove she can offer Alfie a proper home, Toyah quizzes Imran about her ‘ex client.’

Abi gave birth to a son (Credit: ITV)

His mind whirring, he guesses she’s talking about Abi and soon Imran tracks Abi down at the hospital.

She admits to Imran that he is the father of her baby.

Imran is shocked but asks if he can see his son. As they turn they see Toyah watching from the corridor, will Imran tell her the truth?

After seeing Abi’s story in the Gazette, Debbie demands answers assuming the baby is Kevin’s.

Imran turns up to the hospital to see Abi, but what will she say? (Credit: ITV)

But Abi hurries out and explains the baby is having an operation today.

As Abi waits for news on her baby, she’s stunned to see Kevin in the hospital corridor. Kevin takes her in his arms as Abi breaks down in tears.

With Kevin assuming the baby is a result of her one night stand with Tez, Abi goes along with the lie.

Kevin helps Abi

The nurse confirms that Alfie’s operation went well.

Kevin offers to let her stay at No.13 until she’s won custody, giving Abi hope. Will Abi and Kevin get back together?

Kevin offers to help Abi (Credit: ITV)

Later Imran calls at the garage and reminds Kevin that no matter what the circumstances, Abi is entitled to maternity pay.

Will Kevin find out who the father of Abi’s baby really is?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.