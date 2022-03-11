OPINION: Every Coronation Street story is awful

Coronation Street seems determined to push the entire nation into a state of depression.

The country’s number one soap has lost its humour – it’s misery heaped upon dreariness with a side ordering of premature labour and the odd murder.

Coronation Street disaster Abi is in another pickle (Credit: ITV)

The one bright spark in a sea of unrelenting misery was Brian announcing he was moving to Cornwall.

And then he changed his mind and decided to stay.

So instead we have Abi Franklin getting high, giving birth, abandoning her baby and packing her wounds with sanitary towels because we need to see that at 8pm of a Monday evening.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Adam kills off Sarah

But it’s all fine because the baby – who is seriously ill in hospital – was born on the same day as her murdered son Seb.

Whose ex-girlfriend Faye is currently trying to cover up her own murder – committed just weeks after being released from prison for attempted murder.

And then we move onto stories that don’t feature the delightful Abi in one way or another.

Coronation Street bosses listen up – enough Abi already!

Or we would – if we could find any.

There’s Imran, who is the father of Abi’s baby, playing house with Toyah – who is helping Abi fight for her kid.

Imran, whose business is going down the drain because Adam Barlow once upset an ex-girlfriend in Scotland and now she’s returned to destroy his life.

Warfare expect Lydia is dragging Coronation Street down with her (Credit: ITV)

But let’s not get into that nightmare born from the dark recesses of Russian literature.

Instead let’s look at the ruination of Daniel Osbourne.

If trying to kill his dad, cheating on his dying wife and his general holier than thou attitude wasn’t bad enough – now he’s letting his niece think there are date rapers on every street corner.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Does Abi lose her baby?

He knows Max Turner spiked the drink – and he knows it was meant for him.

By letting Amy think she was targeted – he’s leaving her in a horrible state. And it’s just a grimy storyline all together.

Meanwhile, Amy has now decided that she’s in love with the drug dealer who tortured her late brother’s mother.

The bar was already set ultra low for the daughter of philandering idiot Steve McDonald and murderer Tracy Barlow – but Amy’s somehow managed to find new depths.

She has hit rock bottom and is starting to dig. Perhaps she’ll dig up her many dead relatives and start slow dancing with them in front of grandad Ken?

But let’s not stray too far away from Max – after all he is the second coming of David Platt – but blonder.

An awful teenager who needs to do a teenage Tracy and pop upstairs and listen to his tapes for a few years.

Laura’s back – and dying – so that’s ‘Classic Corrie’ (Credit: ITV)

But there’s no justice on Coronation Street, is there?

We know this because we have double killer Gary Windass wandering the cobbles looking barely perturbed at his own crimes.

You wouldn’t think he’d murdered Rick and Rana – not the way he goes on.

But it’s OK because he gave Rick’s daughter – and now her dying mother – his spare bedroom.

That’ll make up for being ripped out of a fancy private school and all the possibilities that it affords.

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced Toyah will adopt Abi’s baby

But sure, she’ll be thrilled to cut hair for £12 a time at Maria’s barber shop.

It’s just all so grim.

It’s time to perk up Corrie – we can’t cope with three hours of this a week!

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.