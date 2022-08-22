Coronation Street spoilers: Love split for Jenny after shock kiss

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Jenny has moved on from Leo and has cast her eyes upon Stephen.

After recently hearing the news that Leo has got a new job in Canada, Jenny saw no solution as to how the couple could stay together.

Telling him to go to Canada, Jenny enjoys the company of Stephen but little does she know that Leo still has high hopes for their relationship.

Who will Jenny choose in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny wants Leo to go to Canada without her (Credit: ITV)

Jenny tells Leo to go to Canada

Leo and Jenny’s relationship looks like it has run it’s course as Leo questions his future.

Viewers will remember that Leo initially took a new job in Canada and dropped the bombshell to his girlfriend over a disastrous meal at the Bistro.

He wanted Jenny to go with him but she explained that she couldn’t just up and leave.

However, this week he tells Jenny that he’s got a new labouring job with Ed meaning that they can stay together in Weatherfield but Jenny can tell that he’d rather be in Canada.

Jenny tells Leo that she has her blessing to go to Canada without her as it will be the best thing for him.

Jenny’s decision means that their time together is looking as though it’s coming to an end.

She is unaware that Leo has other ideas…

Jenny’s moved on very swiftly (Credit: ITV)

Jenny and Stephen share a spark

Jenny doesn’t seem phased when she speaks to Rita about her and Leo ending things.

She hides her emotions well but she’s more affected by the situation than she lets on.

Stephen uses Jenny’s heartbreak to his advantage after Sarah tells him that Jenny is the sole owner of the Rovers.

With his eyes on her money, Stephen flirts with the pub owner to get into her good books, sharing a drink and a kiss with her at the back of the pub.

Gemma’s shocked (Credit: ITV)

With Stephen’s intentions not being pure, Jenny is at risk of being hurt as Gemma and Leo head to surprise Jenny with a declaration of love.

Leo has an engagement ring for Jenny.

He’s not ready to end things.

However, will his feelings change once he learns how quickly Jenny has moved on from him?

Read more: Kym Marsh announces she’s become a grandmother again as she introduces new grandson

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!