Coronation Street spoilers: Leo disappears after discovering the truth about Stephen

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Leo disappears after confronting Stephen over his fraudulent lies.

As the pair face off at the top of the factory, Stephen’s feeling panicked as his lies start to unravel.

The next morning, Jenny worries when Leo doesn’t return home.

Where has Leo gone in next week’s Coronation Street?

Leo better watch his back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leo confronts Stephen

Leo knows that Stephen’s been lying but he needs proof.

He’s already confronted him in the Rovers and tried to expose him, but Stephen’s still going around telling lies.

With his mind set on bringing Stephen down, Leo speaks to the valuer that Stephen booked for Audrey’s house, asking for information on Stephen.

He also starts listening in to a conversation with Gabrielle, finding out the information he needs.

Heading off to confront Stephen, the pair head to the balcony of Underworld.

Leo tells Stephen that he knows that Stephen’s trying to get the money for Audrey’s house so that he can pay off the debt he owes Gabrielle.

The tension soon increases on the balcony, as Leo threatens to tell Audrey everything.

Will Stephen silence Leo to protect himself?

Jenny’s worried about Leo (Credit: ITV)

Leo goes missing

The next morning, Jenny tells Daisy that Leo didn’t come home last night.

She tries to call his phone, but it just goes straight to voicemail.

However, Daisy tells Jenny that he’s probably having second thoughts about their engagement.

Later on, Leo’s dad, Teddy, turns up in the Rovers after telling Leo to leave Jenny just a few days ago.

He’s shocked to see Jenny still in Weatherfield and not in Canada with Leo.

Jenny tells Teddy that Leo’s gone to Canada without her. However Teddy shows no sympathy and asserts she only has herself to blame.

But, has Leo really left Jenny behind?

Or, has Stephen done something to him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

