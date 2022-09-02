Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Stephen’s wife, Gabrielle, turns up filled with rage, demanding back what he stole from her.

In a desperate panic as his secret is close to being exposed, Stephen goes to drastic measures to scrape the money together.

Will he be able to pay her back in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen’s desperate (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s wife rocks up in Coronation Street spoilers

Sarah tells Stephen that they’ve got a meeting coming up with some potential investors. He’s delighted hit plotting and scheming may be about to pay off.

However, he doesn’t stay happy for long…

He soon finds himself up to his neck in it when his fraudulent ways risk being exposed.

His wife, Gabrielle, turns up on the cobbles filled with fury.

She is a woman on a mission.

Gabrielle makes it clear that Stephen has no choice but to pay her back the 200,000 euros he stole from her business.

Stephen doesn’t have the cash to give her, however, and needs to quickly come up with a plan to deliver the goods.

Gabrielle threatens to call the cops on him with Stephen doing everything he can to avoid Craig getting on his case.

It’s all excuses for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Stephen betrays Audrey

Conjuring up a plan to deliver the cash, Stephen becomes fixated on Audrey’s trust fund.

He knows that his mum is not longer interested in signing the papers. Stephen had also told Audrey he didn’t need the money, so she hasn’t even left him a share of her estate in her will.

With this in mind, he goes to No.8 and pulls out the trust fund papers himself, trying to forge Audrey’s signature.

However, Audrey soon walks in the door just as Stephen is practising writing her name.

Will she realise what he’s been doing?

Will Stephen be able to get Gabrielle off of his back? Or could the worst be about to happen to Audrey?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Audrey catch Stephen out? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!