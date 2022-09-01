Coronation Street fans have horrific new theory about Stephen and Audrey

Viewers of Coronation Street will have watched Stephen Reid do everything he can to get his hands on some money, ever since he came back to the cobbles.

Stephen has been busy begging his mum to sign a trust fund for the past month now.

It’s obvious that he’s got money troubles despite making out that he’s a wealthy and successful businessman.

Recently, Stephen’s card was declined while he was trying to pay for Audrey’s birthday afternoon tea.

It was later revealed that he paid for the event using his wife’s debit card.

Stephen’s wife might not be the only one he’s planning on stealing from as fans have a new theory that he could be about to rob Audrey of all she has.

Stephen’s been playing the part of the caring son (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans have a horrific theory

Stephen’s been trying to act as a selfless hero ever since he came to his mum’s rescue after she was crushed by a motorbike in Trim Up North.

He’s even been giving Sarah valuable advice on how to start her own line of underwear.

However, all is not as it seems as fans are now suggesting that he’s going to steal money from his own, beloved mother and leg it.

One fan reckons they know exactly how the storyline will pan out: “I have a feeling that Audrey’s son Stephen is going to bleed her dry. He’s going to steal all her money and do a runner back to the USA. I might be wrong but I’m just saying.”

Another even suggested that Stephen might kill to get what he wants: “Stephen is capable of killing his whole family if it means getting Audrey’s cash.”

A third viewer had a similar idea: “Stephen could always drive Audrey to the canal, help her along Richard Hillman style.”

Another tweeter joked: “Stephen can try and scheme his way through Audrey’s money, everyone else has.”

Finally, one fan thought that Stephen was going to take advantage of his mum’s vulnerability: “I think Stephen is going to get Audrey’s money by trying to claim in a court of law that it’s because her mental health isn’t good.”

How far will Stephen go to fill his pockets with cash?

Stephen betrays his mum (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Stephen?

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers Stephen’s money troubles get a whole lot bigger as his wife, Gabrielle, turns up and threatens him to cough up the €200,000 he stole from her.

Stephen needs a plan to raise the funds, ASAP!

After finding out at the salon reopening that Audrey no longer wants to sign the trust fund, he goes to sign it himself, practicing him mum’s signature.

However, just as he thinks that his plan is working, Audrey walks in on him with the trust fund papers.

How will Audrey react?

Will Stephen turn to a more drastic plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

