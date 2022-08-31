Coronation Street: Hollywood actress to play Stephen Reid’s wife!

Helene Maksoud is set to make her return onto the cobbles after first making a guest appearance on Coronation Street in 2019.

According to Radio Times, Helen will return as Stephen Reid’s wife, next week.

Viewers might remember that the Hollywood actress played the role of May on the soap.

May was involved in a storyline with Gina where she was discovered to be alive after faking her own death.

She teamed up with her husband, Duncan Radfield, to pretend that she was dead so that she wouldn’t have to pay the medical bills from suffering a stroke.

Duncan conned Sally into helping him out, with all evidence of their fraudulent schemes pointing at Sally.

With the pair arrested, Gina broke into Duncan’s house and realised that May was alive, marking the brief stint of Helene onto the soap.

However, three years later, Helene is set to make a return to Coronation Street but this time playing the role of Gabrielle, Stephen Reid’s wife.

What else has Helene Maksoud been in?

Coronation Street isn’t the only soap that Helene has starred in.

She has starred in a number of episodes on EastEnders over the past couple of years, playing the role of Dr. Reuben, whilst also making brief cameo appearances in Doctors.

She also has played parts in a number of big titles such as Bridgerton, The Dark Knight and Shetland.

Her role as Gabrielle will add to this wonderful catalogue of work.

Stephen’s up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Who is Gabrielle in Coronation Street?

Gabrielle is the wife of fraudster, Stephen Reid (Helene loves a good fraud storyline!)

She will come onto the cobbles demanding that her husband pay her back the €200,000 that he stole from her business.

If he doesn’t, she’ll go to the police.

Stephen is desperate to raise the funds and get his wife off his case, fishing around for ways to cough up the cash.

Audrey’s already changed her mind about the trust fund making him stuck for ideas.

With this, he goes to find Audrey’s trust fund papers and tries to forge her signature.

However, Audrey walks in on him looking shifty.

Will Audrey realise Stephen’s true intentions?

Will Gabrielle expose Stephen’s fraudulent ways?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

