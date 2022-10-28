Coronation Street spoilers: Laurence’s dark secret exposed

Coronation Street spoilers for next week suggest Todd will expose Laurence’s secret.

The newcomer, who is dating Sean Tully, has been hiding something since his arrival on the cobbles.

Sean is currently blissfully unaware of this, but this looks set to change in coming episodes.

While Sean, Laurence and Dylan ready themselves for a night out, Sean asks Todd to take a photo of them using Laurence’s phone.

Coronation Street spoilers: Todd makes a shocking discovery

As he does, a photo pops up on the phone which leaves Todd shocked.

Will he say anything to Sean?

Later, Laurence is less than impressed when he catches Sean trying to crack the code on his phone in the Rovers.

He snatches it back and storms out, leaving Sean red-faced.

Sean tries to apologise and turns to Glenda for advice.

She tells him that if he wants to win Laurence back, he needs to make a grand gesture.

She suggests turning up at his surgery with flowers.

Will the plan work or could Sean’s new romance be over already?

Will Todd tell an unaware Sean what he’s seen? (Credit: ITV)

What is Laurence hiding?

Corrie fans have been speculating what Laurence is hiding on social media.

Sean has been head over heels for his new boyfriend, but viewers think they smell a rat.

They have a point, when something seems too good to be true in soap, it’s usually because it is.

A top theory is that dentist, Laurence, knows Sean’s nasty ex, Frank.

Laurence and Sean have words in the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan said about Laurence: “He’s friends with that guy Sean was just going out with.”

Another popular fan theory is that Laurence is actually spoken for, writing: “He is married.”

A third commented: “He is married with kids.”

A fourth said: “Married with children.”

Could it be a picture of his family that leaves Todd rattled?

Other fans think that maybe Laurence’s family don’t know that he’s gay and is keeping his relationship with Sean secret.

Some think that Laurence could be terminally ill and is keeping this secret.

Whatever he’s hiding, it’s sure to leave Sean shocked.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

