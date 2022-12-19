Coronation Street: Max secretly working with Spider to bring down Griff?

A Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that young Max Turner could be working with undercover police officer Spider to take down racist Griff.

The storyline has seen Griff grooming Max into joining his racist gang.

As David and Shona struggle to reach the youth, Max has gotten closer and in deeper with Griff.

Griff has put Max in charge of editing the gang’s videos and managing their social media.

But is Max as enamoured with Griff and his gang as he seems to be?

Could he be working with Spider to take Griff down?

Max has clashed with dad David over his friendship with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share Max and Spider theory

Posting on Twitter, Coronation Street fans shared their theories about Max‘s future in the gang.

Some thought that Max could, in fact, be working for undercover police officer Spider.

“I think Max is working undercover for Spider,” wrote one fan.

I think Max is working undercover for Spider #Corrie pic.twitter.com/q3BlKr48fK — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) December 16, 2022

Another fan wrote: “I hope Spider and Max team up soon to bring down Griff.”

I hope Spider and Max team up soon to bring down Griff. #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 16, 2022

“I have a feeling Max and Spider are working together to bring Griff and the gang down,” another viewer wrote.

I have a feeling Max & Spider are working together to bring Griff & the gang down @itvcorrie #Corrie — King Eric 🇫🇷🧑‍🦽 (@KickAssCantona2) November 16, 2022

Could the viewers be correct?

What does Griff have planned for Max? (Credit: ITV)

What does Griff want with Max?

Coronation Street viewers have watched as Griff has drawn Max into his racist gang.

Through his friendship with Max, Griff has distanced the youngster from his parents, Shona and David.

He has piled Max with expensive gifts and even a job within the gang.

Meanwhile, undercover police officer Spider has been building a case against Griff.

Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Griff is planning an attack against the Weatherfield Christmas market.

Can Spider stop Griff before it’s too late?

Will Max help to bring Griff down?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

