Max looking angry and Spider looking worried in Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street: Max secretly working with Spider to bring down Griff?

Could a team-up be on the cards?

By Joel Harley

A Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that young Max Turner could be working with undercover police officer Spider to take down racist Griff.

The storyline has seen Griff grooming Max into joining his racist gang.

As David and Shona struggle to reach the youth, Max has gotten closer and in deeper with Griff.

Griff has put Max in charge of editing the gang’s videos and managing their social media.

But is Max as enamoured with Griff and his gang as he seems to be?

Could he be working with Spider to take Griff down?

Coronation Street Max looking shifty
Max has clashed with dad David over his friendship with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share Max and Spider theory

Posting on Twitter, Coronation Street fans shared their theories about Max‘s future in the gang.

Some thought that Max could, in fact, be working for undercover police officer Spider.

“I think Max is working undercover for Spider,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote: “I hope Spider and Max team up soon to bring down Griff.”

“I have a feeling Max and Spider are working together to bring Griff and the gang down,” another viewer wrote.

Could the viewers be correct?

Griff smiling creepily on Coronation Street
What does Griff have planned for Max? (Credit: ITV)

What does Griff want with Max?

Coronation Street viewers have watched as Griff has drawn Max into his racist gang.

Through his friendship with Max, Griff has distanced the youngster from his parents, Shona and David.

He has piled Max with expensive gifts and even a job within the gang.

Meanwhile, undercover police officer Spider has been building a case against Griff.

Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Griff is planning an attack against the Weatherfield Christmas market.

Can Spider stop Griff before it’s too late?

Will Max help to bring Griff down?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Max Is Permanently Excluded From School For Punching Daniel | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Max Turner Spider Nugent

Trending Articles

Aaron looking angry and Paddy looking horrified in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle returning next year after affair bombshell?
Publicity shot of Damon looking menacing on Coronation Street; inset, pleading with Jacob (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street: Who plays Damon? Who is actor Ciarán Griffiths?
Lisa Riley smiling on the red carpet at the NTAs and Mandy Dingle looking shocked in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Lisa Riley teases ‘incredible’ storyline next year following Paddy and Chas’s split
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin looks serious
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin ‘dating sex podcaster after keeping romance secret until show ended’
Amanda Owen wearing pink being interviewed
Amanda Owen’s Twitter fans rally round as star sparks fears with concerning update
Emma Bunton looks downwards
Emma Bunton tour: Star ‘can’t stop crying’ as she admits ‘heartbreaking’ medical condition