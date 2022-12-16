Coronation Street spoilers: Maria’s market targeted in a racist terror attack?

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed horror at Christmas time, as Griff targets the market in a racist terror attack.

What does Griff have planned?

And can his plan be averted?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

David’s remarks about Griff send Max further into his sphere of influence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David alienates Max with Griff jibes

It’s Christmas, and the Platt family sit down to lunch in the bistro.

Max is thrilled when he gets a state-of-the-art video editing package for Christmas.

However, the mood sours when David makes a joke about Griff.

Max leaps to his defence and storms out of the bistro.

David regrets what he has said.

Later, when David spots Griff being chummy with Max at the Christmas market, he loses his temper.

He tries to drag Max away.

But Max tells David that he hates him. Then, he announces that he’s moving in with Griff.

David is left reeling.

Toyah warns David about Griff

Later, Max is happy to help when Griff asks him to update some of their videos.

Toyah warns David that Griff is dangerous.

She tells him to get Max away from Griff’s influence.

And David realises first-hand what danger Max is in when Lily and Eliza watch one of the propaganda videos.

Spider is left for dead when he is knocked unconscious by Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff lays a trap for Spider

With Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace festival, Griff orders Spider to meet him at his flat.

Spider then gets a message from Max asking him to meet him urgently and Spider comes face to face with Griff.

Griff attacks with a crowbar, and knocks Spider out cold.

Will Spider die?

Lauren and Max must choose whether to save everyone (Credit: ITV)

Griff targets the market in terror attack

Elsewhere, Maria, Alya, Yasmeen, Daryan, Stu and Gary set up the stalls at the Peace Market.

Max is worried when he sees the Speed Daal van back on Victoria Street.

He had been told that it was now in the bottom of a canal.

Then, Lauren takes a call from her dad, warning her to steer well away from the market today.

Worried Max tells her that they should call the police and warn people.

But will they be in time to stop Griff’s plan?

And what exactly is he plotting? Is he set to try to kill?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

