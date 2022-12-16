Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria’s market targeted in a racist terror attack?

What does Griff have planned?

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed horror at Christmas time, as Griff targets the market in a racist terror attack.

What does Griff have planned?

And can his plan be averted?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Max scowls at David and Shona from across the dinner table on Corrie
David’s remarks about Griff send Max further into his sphere of influence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David alienates Max with Griff jibes

It’s Christmas, and the Platt family sit down to lunch in the bistro.

Max is thrilled when he gets a state-of-the-art video editing package for Christmas.

However, the mood sours when David makes a joke about Griff.

Max leaps to his defence and storms out of the bistro.

David regrets what he has said.

Later, when David spots Griff being chummy with Max at the Christmas market, he loses his temper.

He tries to drag Max away.

But Max tells David that he hates him. Then, he announces that he’s moving in with Griff.

David is left reeling.

Toyah warns David about Griff

Later, Max is happy to help when Griff asks him to update some of their videos.

Toyah warns David that Griff is dangerous.

She tells him to get Max away from Griff’s influence.

And David realises first-hand what danger Max is in when Lily and Eliza watch one of the propaganda videos.

Griff stands over an unconscious Spider, holding a crowbar on Corrie
Spider is left for dead when he is knocked unconscious by Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff lays a trap for Spider

With Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace festival, Griff orders Spider to meet him at his flat.

Spider then gets a message from Max asking him to meet him urgently and Spider comes face to face with Griff.

Griff attacks with a crowbar, and knocks Spider out cold.

Will Spider die?

Lauren and Max must choose whether to save everyone (Credit: ITV)

Griff targets the market in terror attack

Elsewhere, Maria, Alya, Yasmeen, Daryan, Stu and Gary set up the stalls at the Peace Market.

Max is worried when he sees the Speed Daal van back on Victoria Street.

He had been told that it was now in the bottom of a canal.

Then, Lauren takes a call from her dad, warning her to steer well away from the market today.

Worried Max tells her that they should call the police and warn people.

But will they be in time to stop Griff’s plan?

And what exactly is he plotting? Is he set to try to kill?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Griff Makes Max His Social Media Manager | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Max Turner

Trending Articles

Emmerdale fans love the ‘new’ Paddy as they declare: ‘Never thought he had it in him’
Nick Knowles scowling and Prince William and Harry in hard hard
Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles makes heartbreaking confession about William and Harry’s behaviour on DIY SOS special
Prince William and Kate looking sombre, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking worried
William and Kate break silence following fresh Harry and Meghan documentary claims
Prince Harry, Meghan and The Queen
Harry and Meghan: ‘Devastated’ Queen left ‘very low’ after grandson’s attacks on monarchy
Kelsey Parker smiling and with husband Tom
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker declares ‘Tom would be happy for me’ as she opens up on finding new romance
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
William and Kate: Royal fans all have the same theory about Prince Louis after carol service