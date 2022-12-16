Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed danger for Spider after he is left for dead in a brutal attack by racist Griff.

As he plans a terrorist attack on the Weatherfield Peace Festival, Griff lays a trap for Spider.

But will Spider die after being attacked by Griff?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Griff lays a trap for Spider (Credit: ITV)

Griff makes a sinister plan

As the storyline continues, Max is eager to help when Griff asks him to update some of their videos.

Elsewhere, Toyah warns David that Griff is a dangerous man.

She tells a shaken David that he needs to get Max away from Griff.

Meanwhile, Lily sits with her new earpods in, watching one of Max’s far right propaganda videos.

Lily shows the video to Eliza, and promises to send her a link.

Later, Stu calls round with Eliza’s laptop.

He shows a shocked David and Shona the video.

Spider comes face to face with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff sets a trap for Spider

With Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace festival, Griff orders Spider to meet him at his flat.

Then, Spider gets a message from Max asking him to meet him urgently.

Spider comes face to face with Griff – and a crowbar.

Griff attacks him and Spider is knocked out, cold.

But will he survive Griff’s attack?

Meanwhile, Maria, Alya, Yasmeen, Daryan, Stu and Gary set up the stalls at the Peace Market.

Max is concerned when he sees the Speed Daal van on Victoria Sreet.

He had been told by Griff that the van was now at the bottom of the canal.

Then, Lauren takes a call from her dad, who tells her to stay away from the market.

Max wonders if they should call the police and warn people.

Will they be in time?

Is Spider dead? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah stands by Spider

After a successful operation in the hospital, Spider regains consciousness.

Toyah assures him that she’ll learn to put up with the dangers of his job.

She says that she can’t live without him.

But with Griff out for revenge – will she have to as Spider’s secret world starts to unravel?

