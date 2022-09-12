Coronation Street star Martin Hancock teases real reason behind Spider’s police career

Coronation Street star Martin Hancock, who plays Spider Nugent, has revealed there’s a ‘powerful’ backstory behind his decision to join the police.

In tonight’s episode of Corrie (Monday, September 12) it was revealed Spider is an undercover police officer.

But what issues can this cause for him and Toyah?

Spider and Toyah got back together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Spider’s big secret revealed

Spider returned to Weatherfield back in July, much to the surprise of his ex-girlfriend Toyah.

Toyah opened up to Spider that her husband Imran had recently died in a car crash and she was the one driving.

As police believe Toyah crashed the car on purpose, she has been charged with Imran’s murder.

Currently she is on bail, but her trial is coming up soon.

Spider and Toyah began growing closer and ended up sleeping together.

However this week Toyah was upset when Spider told her that he is married.

In tonight’s episode, Toyah was hurt when Imran’s mother Saira came back to the street to visit Alfie and saw her being comforted by Peter Barlow.

Saira accused Toyah of cheating on Imran when he was alive.

When Griff stepped in, he warned Saira to back off.

Saira thinks Toyah was cheating on Imran (Credit: ITV)

Later Spider warned Toyah that Griff was going to torch Saira’s car. He also told her that his relationship with his wife was over and Toyah eventually forgave him.

Spider and Toyah ended up sharing a kiss on her balcony, which was seen by Saira.

Saira went to the police station and told DS Swain she was convinced Toyah had been cheating on Imran with a man called Spider.

Immediately it became clear that DS Swain recognised the name.

Later she showed up on the street and scolded Spider for being in a relationship with Toyah.

DS Swain warned him about him sleeping with Toyah, but he insisted Toyah had nothing to do with his case.

She then threatened to tell Spider’s handler about his relationship with Toyah unless he helped her get information out of Toyah about Imran.

What will Spider do?

Spider returned to Weatherfield recently (Credit: ITV)

Martin Hancock teases ‘powerful’ story behind Spider’s police career

As it’s become clear Spider is working as an undercover officer, Martin Hancock has teased there’s a powerful backstory to his character joining the police.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Martin was asked if he was surprised that Spider joined the police, given he’s had some run-ins with the police.

He responded: “I don’t know, it’s a strange one because there comes a point when you think ‘well can I get more done from inside the system?’

“I did wonder what the backstory was. I can’t give it all away, but there’s quite a powerful backstory as to why Spider joined the police. It’s very powerful actually, so in my mind it works even though he’s had a few run-ins himself.

“He hasn’t exactly been an angel.”

But what could the backstory be? And will Toyah find out the truth?

