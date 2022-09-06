Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne learns the truth about murderer sister Toyah

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Toyah finally admits to Spider that she murdered Imran, with Leanne overhearing every word.

The pressure mounts up as Toyah’s set to take to the stand and Toyah’s had enough of keeping secrets.

Did Toyah really kill Imran in Coronation Street spoilers?

Toyah’s car crash killed Imran (Credit: ITV)

How did Imran die?

Toyah’s husband, Imran, died as a result of a car crash.

Before the crash, Toyah had gone to the police station to report Abi for taking Alfie.

However, Imran turned up and tried to convince her that her reporting Abi would be a bad idea.

She couldn’t understand why, but that’s because she didn’t know that Imran had framed Abi with photos implying that she was buying drugs.

Trying to correct his mistakes, Imran pleaded with Toyah, but things got heated.

Driving home from the station, Toyah and Imran were seen arguing, only stopping once Toyah crashed the car.

With Toyah unconscious, Imran pulled her out of the car and saved her life, but he soon took a turn for the worst.

Watching Toyah go into an ambulance, Imran collapsed on the floor.

CPR failed and he lost his life.

Toyah can’t keep things bottled up any longer (Credit: ITV)

Toyah confesses to murder in Coronation Street spoilers

Whilst evidence suggested that Toyah didn’t put the brakes on before the car crashed, she’s always denied that she intentionally meant to crash the car.

Viewers will have seen her successfully playing the role of the grieving wife, struggling to come to terms with her husband’s death.

However, next week, things are about to change.

Before Toyah’s court trial, Abi lets Toyah look after Alfie to try and distract her.

Guilt gets the better of her and she soon cries over the pram, apologising for Imran’s death.

Later, Toyah confesses everything to Spider.

She did mean to crash the car and had every intention of killing her husband.

As Leanne walks in the room and hears everything, both Spider and Leanne are left feeling sick.

Will they tell the court what they know?

Will Leanne grass on her own sister?

